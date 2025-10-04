UNC Student Bluntly Sums Up Disappointment of the Bill Belichick Era
Bill Belichick and his North Carolina Tar Heels had a rough start to their Saturday. They gave up 28 points to 1-3 Clemson in the first quarter after the Tigers opened up their scoring early on a 75-yard trick play for a touchdown to start the game.
To start the "Chapel Bill" era, the Tar Heels have dropped two of their first four games with a loss to TCU in their opener followed by a 34-9 loss to UCF on the road in Week 4. As North Carolina dug themselves into an early hole against Clemson Saturday, the ESPN broadcast shared an interview with a UNC student who's anything but thrilled with Belichick's start.
"TCU was... I went to that game and that was one of the saddest feelings I've had in University so far," the student said about her school's first game of the season. "And I've failed midterms before, so that's saying something."
What a hilarious comparison. Seems like the Tar Heels' difficulties are eating at the fan base more than we thought. Hopefully that student decided to stay home for North Carolina's game against Clemson this week, as the Tigers opened up their lead to 35-3 before halftime, which caused some early exits from the home fans. At least she'll have more time to study for midterms this year.