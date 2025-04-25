TCU vs. Baylor Baseball Preview
TCU baseball returns to Lupton Stadium this weekend for a pivotal three-game series against longtime rival Baylor.
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, every series counts—and the Horned Frogs are right in the thick of the Big 12 title race. Sitting at 12-6 in conference play, TCU is part of a three-way tie for second place and looking to build momentum after a tough series loss at UCF.
Despite the setback in Orlando, TCU has been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 recently, winning four of its last five conference series. The Frogs have also been nearly unbeatable at home, winning nine of their last ten games at Lupton Stadium.
TCU Looks to Bounce Back with Pivotal Series Against Baylor
The Bears arrive in Fort Worth on a three-game win streak, showing signs of life with recent victories over Utah and Houston Christian. Baylor boasts one of the better offenses in the league, batting .299 as a team and led by Travis Sanders and Hunter Simmons, both hitting north of .360. Wesley Jordan adds power to the lineup with nine home runs on the season.
For TCU, pitching will be a major factor this weekend. Friday night starter Tommy LaPour has been outstanding, posting a 2.15 ERA, which leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 20 nationally. He’ll be followed by Caedmon Parker on Saturday and Trever Baumler on Sunday.
The Frogs have had the upper hand in recent years over Baylor, winning 31 of the last 45 matchups and sweeping the Bears both at home and on the road last season. Under head coach Kirk Saarloos, TCU is 13-5 against Baylor in Fort Worth and has turned Lupton into a true home-field advantage.
How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. Baylor Bears
Friday, April 25
6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Saturday, April 26
2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Sunday, April 27
1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
TCU and Baylor will meet for the 346th time. If the Horned Frogs were to sweep the Bears, both teams would have 172 wins in the series. Baylor currently holds the slight edge at 172-169-4.