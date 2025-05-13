Killer Frogs

Week 14 Baseball Polls Still Have TCU On Outside Looking In

A 2-1 series win over a gritty Cincinnati team was not enough to move the Horned Frogs into a ranked position ahead of the last week of the regular season.

Barry Lewis

TCU's Karson Bowen at bat during the series with Cincinnati. The Frogs won the series 2-1, but it was not enough to move them into any Week 14 poll. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

The TCU Horned Frogs (35-16, 17-10 Big 12) remain outside of the national polls as the regular season approaches. Despite the series win over a Cincinnati team that could make the postseason, TCU is not ranked in any poll and is receiving votes in three of them.

Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams - Week 14:

  • Arizona (34-17, 16-11) - No. 24 (NCBWA) and receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • Arizona State (34-18, 18-9) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • Kansas (39-14, 17-10) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • Kansas State (30-21, 16-11) - Receiving votes (NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • TCU (35-16, 17-10) - Receiving votes (NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • West Virginia (40-10, 19-6)- No. 14 (NCBWA and Perfect Game), No. 16 (D1 Baseball), No. 17 (USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 19 (Baseball America)

TCU Non-conference Ranked Opponents - Week 14

  • Arkansas (41-11) - No. 5 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 7 (Baseball America and Perfect Game), and No. 8 (D1 Baseball)
  • DBU (36-13) - No. 13 (Perfect Game), No. 22 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 23 (NCBWA), No. 24 (D1 Baseball), and No. 25 (Baseball America)
  • Michigan (32-19) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
  • Southern Miss (38-13) - No. 19 (D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 21 (Perfect Game), and No. 24 (Baseball America)
  • UTRGV (33-16) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
  • UTSA (39-11) - No. 18 (Perfect Game), No. 25 (Baseball America), and receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)

LSU, after winning a weekend series over top-ranked Arkansas, moved into the No. 1 spot in all five polls. The Tigers become the fifth school this season to receive the No. 1 ranking. The other four have also all come from the SEC - Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

The remaining top five vary across the different polls. Teams that are in the top five in at least one poll are Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas.

Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:

Baseball America Poll - Week 14

1 - LSU (40-12), up 5
2 - Auburn (36-15), up 3
3 - North Carolina (37-11), up 1
4 - Georgia (40-13), down 3
5 - Florida State (36-11), up 2
6 - Texas (40-10), down 4
7 - Arkansas (41-11), down 4
8 - Coastal Carolina (41-11), no change
9 - Oregon (38-13), up 1
10 - Vanderbilt (36-16), up 1
15 - DBU (36-13), up 5
19 - West Virginia (40-10), down 10
24 - Southern Miss (38-13), previously not ranked
25 - UTSA (39-11), previously not ranked

D1Baseball Poll - Week 14

1 - LSU (40-12), up 2
2 - Florida State (36-11), no change
3 - Texas (40-10), down 2
4 - North Carolina (37-11), no change
5 - Oregon (38-13), no change
6 - Auburn (36-15), up 2
7 - Oregon State (37-12-1), up 3
8 - Arkansas (41-11), down 1
9 - Vanderbilt (36-16), up 2
10 - Georgia (40-13), down 4
16 - West Virginia (40-10), down 4
19 - Southern Miss (38-13), up 2
24 - DBU (36-13), previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings - Oklahoma (#17), Arizona (#22), Ole Miss (#24), USC (#25)

NCBWA Poll - Week 14

1 - LSU (40-12), up 2
2 - Texas (40-10), no change
3 - Florida State (36-11), up 2
4 - North Carolina (37-11), no change
5 - Arkansas (41-11), down 4
6 - Georgia (40-13), up 1
7 - Oregon (38-13), up 3
8 - Auburn (36-15), up 4
9 - Clemson (38-15), down 3
10 - Oregon State (37-12-1), up 1
14 - West Virginia (40-10), down 1
19 - Southern Miss (38-13), up 4
22 - DBU (36-13), up 2
24 - Arizona (34-17), no change

Dropped from rankings - Ole Miss (#14)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, and TCU

Perfect Game Poll - Week 14

1 - LSU (40-12), up 3
2 - Auburn (36-15), up 6
3 - Oregon (38-13), up 3
4 - Georgia (40-13), down 3
5 - North Carolina (37-11), no change
6 - Florida State (36-11), up 3
7 - Arkansas (41-11), down 5
8 - Texas (40-10), down 5
9- Oregon State (37-12-1), up 2
10 - Coastal Carolina (41-11), up 2
13 - DBU (36-13), up 3
14 - West Virginia (40-10), down 7
18 - UTSA (39-11), up 3
21 - Southern Miss (38-13), previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings - Arizona (#18), Ole Miss (#20), Louisville (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas State and TCU

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 14

1 - LSU (40-12), up 3
2 - Florida State (36-11), up 3
3 - Texas (40-10), down 2
4 - North Carolina (37-11), up 1
5 - Arkansas (41-11), down 3
6 - Auburn (36-15), up 2
7 - Oregon (38-13), no change
8 - Georgia (40-13), down 2
9 - Vanderbilt (36-16), up 1
10 - Oregon State (37-12-1), up 1
17 - West Virginia (40-10), down 4
19 - Southern Miss (38-13), up 2
22 - DBU (36-13), up 3

Dropped from rankings - Oklahoma (#16), Arizona (#23)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU (#29), Arizona State (#31), Arizona (#32), Kansas (#36), Kansas State (#43)

Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams

