Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11 - Cyclones Debut on the Top
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, January 12. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
Conference play in the men's basketball began just after Christmas, or about three weeks ago. All teams now have five conference games under their belt. With that, it's time we launch our weekly Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings.
To get us started, Iowa State debuts at the top spot, a position that shouldn't surprise most. The Cyclones are having a great season. Their only loss was a 2-point game to Auburn in November. In this week's AP Top 25, Auburn is ranked No. 1 and Iowa State No. 2.
And bringing up the rear is Colorado, which has the great distinction of coming in No. 16 in the first week of Power Rankings. The Buffaloes have yet to win a Big 12 game and are just over .500 for the season when you include their non-conference schedule.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 20 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 11 (week of January 13)
Here are our Week 12 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, Iowa State is in control of winning the conference and potentially being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Week 11 Power Rankings Highlights
- Iowa State debuts as the No. 1 team in the league.
- Houston also received first-place votes.
- Colorado debuts as the No. 16 team in the league.
- Kansas State and Oklahoma State also received last-place votes.
- This week, only three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Cincinnati (7), TCU (6), and UCF (6).
- Iowa State had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 1/11/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Colorado (9-6, 0-4)
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to UCF 47-75; lost to #21 West Virginia 70-78
15. Kansas State (7-8, 1-3)
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Oklahoma State 66-79; Lost to #12 Houston 57-87
14. Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-3)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 79-66; lost at Utah 62-83
13. Utah (9-6, 1-3)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at #3 Iowa State 59-82; beat Oklahoma State 83-62
12. Cincinnati (10-5, 0-4)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Baylor 68-48; lost to #11 Kansas 40-54
11. Arizona State (10-5, 1-3)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at #11 Kansas 55-74; lost to Baylor 66-72
10. BYU (10-5, 1-3)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 67-72; lost to TCU 67-71
9. UCF (11-4, 2-2)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Colorado 75-74; lost at Arizona 80-88
8. TCU (9-6, 2-2)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at #12 Houston 46-65; beat BYU 71-67
7. Texas Tech (11-4, 2-2)
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat BYU 72-67; lost to #3 Iowa State 84-85
6. Baylor (11-4, 3-1)
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 68-48; beat Arizona State 72-66
5. #21 West Virginia (12-3, 3-1)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 56-75; beat Colorado 78-70
4. Arizona (10-5, 4-0)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat #21 West Virginia 75-56; beat UCF 88-80
3. #11 Kansas (12-3, 3-1)
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 74-55; beat Cincinnati 54-40
2. #12 Houston (12-3, 4-0)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat TCU 64-46; beat Kansas State 87-57
1. #3 Iowa State (14-1, 4-0)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Utah 82-59; beat Texas Tech 85-84
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.