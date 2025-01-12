Men’s Basketball: Noah Reynolds Leads TCU to 71-67 Win Over BYU
For the fifth consecutive game, Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in scoring. His 21 points on Saturday against the visiting BYU Cougars lifted the Frogs to their second-straight victory.
After being named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week for his performance and game-winning shot a week ago against Kansas State, Reynolds registered his second game with 20-plus points.
The Frogs trailed by a two with 1:43 remaining when Reynolds knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the contest. A screen set by Ernest Udeh Jr. on the ensuing possession allowed Reynolds to drive to the basket and give the Frogs the lead.
TCU closed Saturday’s contest on a 6-0 run to snap a 17-game losing streak to the Cougars.
Reynolds went 8-18 from the field and set a season-high going 3-6 from beyond the arc. The Frogs also got help from Vasean Allette who tallied 11 points and scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight game.
Not only did Reynolds and Allette provide a spark offensively but they combined for zero turnovers against the Cougars.
It was also a positive day for freshman Micah Robinson earned his first-career start and matched a season-high 10 points.
After handing BYU its third conference loss, TCU now remains undefeated at the Schollmaier this season and improves to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12.
The Frogs will be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 15 when they host the Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3 Big 12). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and is available for streaming on ESPN+.
Postgame Press Conferences:
TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Players Noah Reynolds and Micah Robinson
BYU Head Coach Kevin Young and Forward Richie Saunders
