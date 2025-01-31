Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13 - TCU Unanimously No. 1
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, January 26. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
When we published the weekly Power Rankings last week, the TCU women's basketball team had just suffered their first conference loss at Oklahoma State. But those Power Rankings were only for the games played through the previous Sunday (January 19). In that article last week, we said TCU remained in the top spot "for now."
What we didn't know at that time was that Kansas State would suffer their first conference loss just days later to Colorado. All the Wildcats had to do was win, and most likely, they would sit at the top this week. However, since both had a loss last week, not only did TCU maintain the top spot, but they were voted there unanimously this week. K-State remains a very close second.
Houston remains in last place this week. UCF remains at No. 15, but they have widened their margin over the Cougars.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 13 (week of January 27)
Here are our Week 13 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that next Wednesday's game in the Little Apple will give one team an edge in the conference standings.
Week 13 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State remains in second place but, for the first time this season, did not receive any first-place votes.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league.
- UCF also received last-place votes.
- Only four teams moved week over week, with Oklahoma State and Baylor flipping spots at Nos. 3 and 4, while Arizona and Cincinnati flipped at Nos. 9 and 10.
- The 12 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only two had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Cincinnati (7) and Texas Tech (6).
- TCU had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 1/26/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-15, 1-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 44-62 Lost to Kansas 43-57
15. UCF (7-11, 0-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Iowa State 56-90
14. BYU (10-9, 1-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 59-82; Lost to Utah 76-81
13. Arizona State (8-13, 2-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to #16 West Virginia 59-89; Lost to Cincinnati 66-73
12. Texas Tech (14-8, 3-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Houston 62-44; Lost to Oklahoma State 68-71
11. Kansas (13-7, 3-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Utah 61-79; Beat Houston 57-43
10. Cincinnati (12-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Arizona 62-72; Beat Arizona State 73-66
9. Arizona (14-8, 5-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 72-62; Beat #16 West Virginia 77-62
8. Colorado (13-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat #10 Kansas State 63-53
7. Iowa State (15-7, 6-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat BYU 82-59; Beat UCF 90-56
6. Utah (15-5, 6-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Kansas 79-61; Beat BYU 81-76
5. #16 West Virginia (16-4, 6-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 89-59; Lost at Arizona 62-77
4. #25 Baylor (16-5, 6-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to #1 UCLA 57-72; Lost to #9 TCU 75-80
3. Oklahoma State (17-3, 7-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat #9 TCU 60-59; Beat Texas Tech 71-68
2. #10 Kansas State (19-2, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Colorado 53-63
1. #9 TCU (20-2, 8-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Lost at Oklahoma State 59-60; Beat #25 Baylor 80-75
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
