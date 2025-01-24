Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12 - TCU Remains on Top, for Now
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, January 19. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
Big 12 Women's Basketball is roughly one-third of the way through conference play. TCU debuted last week in our first-ever Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings and remains there this week. Keep in mind though, that votes for this week's Power Rankings are for games through Sunday, January 19. Any midweek games, including TCU's heartbreaking loss to OSU, were not considered when our voters made their choices this week. That loss, perhaps, could be seen in next week's rankings.
Kansas State remains a close second behind the Horned Frogs. Houston remains in last place this week, but only by one vote. UCF is barely hanging on to the No. 15 spot.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 12 (week of January 20)
Here are our Week 12 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, TCU and Kansas State remain the teams everyone is chasing, but there is a group of talented teams right below them ready to knock them off their top spots.
Week 12 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State also received first-place votes.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league.
- UCF also received last-place votes.
- Only five teams moved week-over-week, with Utah moving the most - down three spots. Other teams that moved week-over-week were Arizona State (-1), Baylor (+2), Texas Tech (+1), and West Virginia (+1).
- The 11 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only one team (Cincinnati, 6) had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking.
- TCU and Kansas State had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 1/19/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-13, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State79-76; Lost at Baylor 51-70
15. UCF (7-10, 0-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at TCU 81-90; Lost to Oklahoma State 58-72
14. BYU (10-7, 1-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Texas Tech 65-70
13. Arizona State (8-11, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Kansas 52-75; Lost at Kansas State 69-81
12. Texas Tech (13-7, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 58-71; Beat BYU 70-65
11. Kansas (12-6, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 75-52; Lost to Arizona 59-74
10. Arizona (12-8, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost at #11 Kansas State 52-75; Beat Kansas 74-59
9. Cincinnati (11-5, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat Colorado 65-59
8. Colorado (12-6, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at #20 West Virginia; Lost at Cincinnati 59-65
7. Iowa State (13-7, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 71-58; Lost at #20 West Virginia 68-82
6. #23 Utah (13-5, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost at Baylor 61-70; Lost at #10 TCU 73-81
5. #20 West Virginia (15-3, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Colorado 73-46; Beat Iowa State 82-68
4. #24 Oklahoma State (15-3, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost at Houston 76-79; Beat UCF 72-58
3. Baylor (16-3, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat #23 Utah 70-61; Beat Houston 70-51
2. #11 Kansas State (19-1, 7-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Arizona 62-47; Arizona State 81-69
1. #10 TCU (19-1, 7-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat UCF 90-81; beat #23 Utah 81-73
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
