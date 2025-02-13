Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15 - TCU Narrowly Ahead of K-State
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 9. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
It was an epic game last Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas, when the top two women's teams in the Big 12 met for their only game in the regular season. The first 36 minutes were back-and-forth. Then, TCU went scoreless in the last four minutes, and Kansas State won 59-50.
For the second time this season, K-State was poised to jump ahead of TCU in our weekly Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings. But once again, they stumbled in the next game, getting blown out by Oklahoma State 55-85.
When last weekend's games ended, we now had a 3-way tie for first place (Baylor, Kansas State, and TCU), with three other teams (Oklahoma State, Utah, and West Virginia) just one game back.
This week, our voters found the race between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats to be a very close one. TCU once again comes out on top this week, but by only one vote. TCU received one third-place vote while Kansas State received one fourth-place vote. That right there is the difference in this week's Power Rankings' placement.
Houston remains in last place this week. UCF remains at No. 15, but they continue to widen their margin over the Cougars.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 15 (week of February 10)
Here are our Week 15 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that the race to the end of the season is going to be a wild one - buckle up, as this should be fun to watch.
Week 15 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State remains in second place and did receive first-place votes. The margin between the two top teams was one vote.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league.
- Kansas also received last-place votes.
- Only four teams moved week over week, with Oklahoma State and Baylor once again flipping spots at Nos. 3 and 4, while BYU and Texas Tech flipped at Nos. 12 and 13.
- The 12 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only two teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: BYU (7) and Kansas (6).
- Four teams - Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, and TCU - had the lowest fluctuation (2) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/9/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-19, 1-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 47-92; Lost to #18 West Virginia 51-79
15. UCF (8-14, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at BYU 66-73; Lost at Utah 51-95
14. Arizona State (8-16, 2-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Arizona 59-66
13. Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Utah 64-70; Lost at TCU 42-63
12. BYU (12-11, 3-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat UCF 73-66; Lost at Baylor 71-83
11. Kansas (14-10, 4-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at #18 West Virginia 43-76; Lost to Cincinnati 74-78 in OT
10. Cincinnati (14-8, 6-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 52-72; Beat Kansas 78-74 in OT
9. Arizona (15-10, 6-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at Colorado 47-56; Beat Arizona State 59-66
8. Colorado (16-7, 7-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Arizona 56-47; Lost at Iowa State 56-86
7. Iowa State (17-9, 8-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 72-52; Beat Colorado 86-56
6. Utah (18-5, 9-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 70-64; Beat UCF 95-51
5. #18 West Virginia (19-4, 9-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Kansas 76-43; Beat Houston 79-51
4. Baylor (20-5, 10-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Houston 92-47; Beat BYU 83-71
3. #25 Oklahoma State (19-4, 9-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat #12 Kansas State 85-55
2. #12 Kansas State (22-3, 10-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat #9 TCU 59-50; Lost at #25 Oklahoma State 55-85
1. #9 TCU (22-3, 10-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Lost at #12 Kansas State 50-59; Beat Texas Tech 63-42
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.