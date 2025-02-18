Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Texas Tech Basketball Basketball

Killer Frogs

Key players from the #9 Red Raiders to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Tuesday.

Nathan Cross

Feb 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Marchelus Avery (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7) on Tuesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. CT. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#15 JT Toppin

Forward from Dallas, Texas. Sophomore

JT Toppin is undeniably one of the best players in the Big 12 and arguably the toughest to contain. Leading his team in points, rebounds, and blocks this season, he’s a force on both ends of the floor. Toppin can do it all, and the last time the Horned Frogs faced him, he made his presence felt in a big way. If TCU wants to come out on top, they must find a way to slow him down.

JT Toppin's Season Statistics

Points

17.2

Rebounds

9.1

Assists

1.0

Field Goal %

57.2%

#3 Elijah Hawkins

Guard from Washington, DC. Senior

Another player who gave TCU trouble is Elijah Hawkins. An excellent playmaker and ball handler, he creates opportunities for Toppin while also having the ability to step up and score in crucial moments. The last time the Horned Frogs visited Lubbock, Hawkins had a major impact on the game. To succeed in this matchup, TCU must disrupt his rhythm early and apply consistent pressure throughout.

Elijah Hawkins' Season Statistics

Points

9.4

Rebounds

3.0

Assists

6.4

Field Goal %

34.4%

#0 Chance McMillian

Guard from Vallejo, California. Senior

McMillian is another one of Texas Tech’s most reliable scorers and played a key role in the last matchup against TCU. An excellent shooter, he can knock down shots from anywhere on the court. With Tech’s deep pool of scoring options, the Horned Frogs must find a way to slow down either McMillian, Toppin, or both to have a chance at victory.

Chance McMillian's Season Statistics

Points

15.0

Rebounds

4.3

Assists

1.7

Field Goal %

52.7%

NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

