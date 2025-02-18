Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Texas Tech Basketball Basketball
The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7) on Tuesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. CT. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#15 JT Toppin
Forward from Dallas, Texas. Sophomore
JT Toppin is undeniably one of the best players in the Big 12 and arguably the toughest to contain. Leading his team in points, rebounds, and blocks this season, he’s a force on both ends of the floor. Toppin can do it all, and the last time the Horned Frogs faced him, he made his presence felt in a big way. If TCU wants to come out on top, they must find a way to slow him down.
JT Toppin's Season Statistics
Points
17.2
Rebounds
9.1
Assists
1.0
Field Goal %
57.2%
#3 Elijah Hawkins
Guard from Washington, DC. Senior
Another player who gave TCU trouble is Elijah Hawkins. An excellent playmaker and ball handler, he creates opportunities for Toppin while also having the ability to step up and score in crucial moments. The last time the Horned Frogs visited Lubbock, Hawkins had a major impact on the game. To succeed in this matchup, TCU must disrupt his rhythm early and apply consistent pressure throughout.
Elijah Hawkins' Season Statistics
Points
9.4
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
6.4
Field Goal %
34.4%
#0 Chance McMillian
Guard from Vallejo, California. Senior
McMillian is another one of Texas Tech’s most reliable scorers and played a key role in the last matchup against TCU. An excellent shooter, he can knock down shots from anywhere on the court. With Tech’s deep pool of scoring options, the Horned Frogs must find a way to slow down either McMillian, Toppin, or both to have a chance at victory.
Chance McMillian's Season Statistics
Points
15.0
Rebounds
4.3
Assists
1.7
Field Goal %
52.7%
