Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- UCF Basketball
The UCF Knights (12-6, 3-4) take on theTCU Horned Frogs (10-8, 3-4) on Saturday, January 25, at 3 pm CT. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#4 Keyshawn Hall
Guard from Cleveland, Ohio. Junior
Standing at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Hall has been a standout force for the Knights this season. As the team leader in points and rebounds, he’s proven to be an exceptional scorer, particularly with his jump shot. Hall is also a capable three-point shooter, adding another part to his offensive game. TCU will need to keep a close eye on him, as he is the Knights' most complete player and a potential game-changer.
Keyshawn Hall's Season Statistics
Points
16.7
Rebounds
6.7
Assists
2.5
Field Goal %
42.9%
#0 Jordan Ivy-Curry
Guard from La Marque, Texas. Senior
Jordan Ivy-Curry is another solid scorer for the UCF team and has been a consistent performer this season. Known for his quickness, he excels as a shooter and finisher, making him a constant threat on offense. Additionally, Ivy-Curry is a reliable playmaker, facilitating ball movement and keeping the offense flowing at a high level. TCU must be aware of his impact, as well as the rest of the UCF guards, because if they find their rhythm, they can create serious problems.
Jordan Ivey-Curry's Season Statistics
Points
14.8
Rebounds
3.3
Assists
2.4
Field Goal %
40.8%
#3 Darius Johnson
Guard from Boyds, Maryland. Senior
Darius Johnson serves as the true floor manager for the Knights, excelling at setting up the offense and keeping the ball moving efficiently. As the team leader in both steals and assists, Johnson's impact extends to both ends of the court, making him a huge asset. For TCU to increase their chances of defeating the Knights, they must focus on disrupting Johnson's rhythm early and preventing him from controlling the tempo of the game.
Darius Johnson's Season Statistics
Points
14.4
Rebounds
3.6
Assists
4.1
Field Goal %
41.1%
