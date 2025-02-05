Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- West Virginia Basketball Basketball
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6) on Wednesday, February 5, at 7 pm CT. Here are some key players on the West Virginia team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#7 Javon Small
Guard from South Bend, Indiana. Senior
With Tucker DeVries sidelined for the season, the senior guard now carries an even heavier load for West Virginia. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, Javon Small is one of the most well-rounded players in the Big 12. A skilled playmaker, scorer, and defender, Small thrives with the ball in his hands. He’s exceptionally crafty off the dribble, using patience to his advantage and only attacking when he sees an open lane. As the team’s leader in multiple categories, West Virginia will rely on him to set the tone. For TCU, slowing down Small must be the top priority. If they fail to contain him, he could be a serious problem.
Javon Small's Season Statistics
Points
19.0
Rebounds
4.7
Assists
5.1
Field Goal %
42.5%
#13 Amani Hansberry
Forward from Silver Springs, Maryland. Sophomore
Hansberry will also be tasked with a bigger role for the Mountaineers, particularly in interior scoring and securing rebounds. His athleticism and physicality make him a relentless player, and he’s never afraid to outwork his opponent. TCU will need to put in the extra effort to keep him out of the paint if they want to control the boards and limit second-chance opportunities.
Amani Hansberry's Season Statistics
Points
9.6
Rebounds
5.9
Assists
1.1
Field Goal %
42.4%
#11 Jonathan Powell
Guard from Dayton, Ohio. Freshman
The freshman guard has gotten off to an impressive start in his collegiate career, showcasing his game on both ends of the floor. A confident and skilled shooter, he can score from virtually anywhere, making him a constant threat. Powell also brings strong perimeter defense, which makes him a key asset in shutting down the three-ball. TCU must keep a close eye on him to prevent him from getting into a rhythm, or he could become a serious problem.
Jonathan Powell's Season Statistics
Points
8.6
Rebounds
2.4
Assists
0.7
Field Goal %
38.3%
