Men's Basketball: TCU Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule
The 2024-25 Big 12 Conference Schedule for TCU has been released, and the games listed as follows.
2024-25 Conference Schedule
Monday, December 30: At Arizona
Saturday, January 4: Kansas State
Monday, January 6: At Houston
Saturday, January 11: BYU
Wednesday, January 15: Utah
Sunday, January 19: At Baylor
Wednesday, January 22: Kansas
Saturday, January 25: At UCF
Wednesday, January 29: At Texas Tech
Sunday, February 2: Colorado
Wednesday, February 5: West Virginia
Saturday, February 8: At Iowa State
Wednesday, February 12: Oklahoma State
Saturday, February 15: At Arizona State
Tuesday, February 18: Texas Tech
Saturday, February 22: At Cincinnati
Tuesday, February 25: At West Virginia
Saturday, March 1: UCF
Tuesday, March 4: Baylor
Saturday, March 8: At Colorado
Two Quick Schedule Takeaways
Very Front Loaded
The Frogs open the season with five of their first nine games being road games. Those road games are stops at Arizona, Houston, Baylor, UCF, and Texas Tech who are all projected to be Quad 1 games.
Even when they are home they get dates against Kansas State, BYU, and Kansas with another against an experienced Utah squad.
Having a front loaded schedule is not necessarily a bad thing as you can avoid large student attendance against Arizona and Houston and be able to stack more wins towards the backend. However, if Jamie Dixon's squad does get off to a bad start, there may be worries about this trend trickling over.
Rivalry Home Games Tailend the Schedule
Two of the biggest home games of the year are when TCU hosts rivals Texas Tech and Baylor.
These home games are scheduled for February 18 against the Red Raiders and March 4 vs. Baylor.
Those two games should be ones to highlight for fans and students and should be arguably the most exciting games of the year.
