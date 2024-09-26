Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: TCU Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule

The 20 Big 12 games TCU will play has been scheduled for the 2024-25 season.

Nicholas Girimonte

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon talks to an official during NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Utah State Aggies, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Utah State Aggies won 88-72.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon talks to an official during NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Utah State Aggies, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Utah State Aggies won 88-72. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2024-25 Big 12 Conference Schedule for TCU has been released, and the games listed as follows.

2024-25 Conference Schedule

Monday, December 30: At Arizona

Saturday, January 4: Kansas State

Monday, January 6: At Houston

Saturday, January 11: BYU

Wednesday, January 15: Utah

Sunday, January 19: At Baylor

Wednesday, January 22: Kansas

Saturday, January 25: At UCF

Wednesday, January 29: At Texas Tech

Sunday, February 2: Colorado

Wednesday, February 5: West Virginia

Saturday, February 8: At Iowa State

Wednesday, February 12: Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 15: At Arizona State

Tuesday, February 18: Texas Tech

Saturday, February 22: At Cincinnati

Tuesday, February 25: At West Virginia

Saturday, March 1: UCF

Tuesday, March 4: Baylor

Saturday, March 8: At Colorado

Two Quick Schedule Takeaways

Very Front Loaded

The Frogs open the season with five of their first nine games being road games. Those road games are stops at Arizona, Houston, Baylor, UCF, and Texas Tech who are all projected to be Quad 1 games.

Even when they are home they get dates against Kansas State, BYU, and Kansas with another against an experienced Utah squad.

Having a front loaded schedule is not necessarily a bad thing as you can avoid large student attendance against Arizona and Houston and be able to stack more wins towards the backend. However, if Jamie Dixon's squad does get off to a bad start, there may be worries about this trend trickling over.

Rivalry Home Games Tailend the Schedule

Two of the biggest home games of the year are when TCU hosts rivals Texas Tech and Baylor.

These home games are scheduled for February 18 against the Red Raiders and March 4 vs. Baylor.

Those two games should be ones to highlight for fans and students and should be arguably the most exciting games of the year.

