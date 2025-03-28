Killer Frogs

NEWS: Brock Harding Transfers to TCU from Iowa

The 6-foot-0 guard averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists as a starting sophomore for the Hawkeyes last season.

Feb 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
TCU has their new starting point guard for next season. Brock Harding committed to the Horned Frogs from Iowa Wednesday, giving Jamie Dixon and staff one of the best guards from the portal.

Harding is a 6-foot-0 guard who averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 33 games (24 starts) as a sophomore last season. The Moline, IL native shot 45.4% FG, 39.8% 3FG, and 76.6% FT.

The Frogs were first in contact with the former Hawkeye when Jamie Dixon flew to Iowa to meet with Harding on Thursday, March 20. TCU then hosted their future guard in Fort Worth from Monday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 26. Obviously, things went well, and Harding announced his commitment to TCU the very next day.

Harding is a five-star transfer in Evan Miyakawa’s analytic-based portal rankings as the 14th overall and fifth point guard available. He gives the Frogs arguably their best passer since current Charlotte Hornet Damion Baugh.

After Vasean Allette and Frankie Collins hit the transfer portal, TCU needed instant production at the guard position, and they got it in Harding. Expect heavy interest in Providence transfer guard Jayden Pierre coming next for the Frogs as they continue to look in the portal.

