TCU Women's Basketball Obliterates Tennessee State
TCU women’s basketball continued to dominate its competition when it took down Tennessee State in an unfathomable and unforgettable 122-39 victory. The 83-point margin was the largest in program history. It was also the most points that the Frogs had scored in a game under head coach Mark Campbell.
The Horned Frogs were relentless and never let up – they scored 31 in the first quarter, 28 in the second, 36 in the third and 27 in the fourth. The effort was arguably more impressive on the defensive end too, as Tennessee State failed to eclipse more than 15 points in a single frame and scored fewer than 10 in two.
Maddie Scherr Has Her Best Day as a Frog
TCU was obviously disappointed that it didn’t get to reap the benefits of Scherr’s time in Fort Worth last year after she suffered a season-ending back injury and never appeared in a game. Now that she’s healthy and back in action, however, her talents are on full display.
The graduate student from Florence, Kentucky, went six-for-six from the field, all of which were 3-pointers, and scored 22 points in what was easily her best game as a Horned Frog. She also picked up three rebounds and three assists.
If the Frogs are to repeat, or even top, the success they had in last year’s magical run to the Elite Eight, then they’re going to need Scherr to perform at a high level. If early indications are to be believed, then that’s not going to be a problem.
Miles the Facilitator
Adding top transfer Olivia Miles to the roster was obviously a major boost to TCU’s hopes of making a run at a national title, and her performances so far this season have made its investment in her seem all the more worth it. Miles, who shot 50 percent from the field in the win over Tennessee State, notched 17 points.
What she arguably did better, though, was set up others to score. She collected 11 assists on the evening, which is the most she’s had in a single game since Dec. 29, 2024, when she had 14 in a 95-54 Notre Dame victory over Virginia.
What’s Next?
After three nonconference games that didn’t feature much resistance, the Horned Frogs now will have to travel to Raleigh to take on No. 10 NC State on Sunday in a rematch of a game played last season, when TCU announced its arrival to the college basketball world by picking up an upset over the Wolfpack.
The game will start at 12 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.