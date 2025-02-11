TCU Basketball: What Did We Learn This Week?
Welcome back to another weekly edition of "What Did We Learn," the Super Bowl weekend edition. This is a weekly (twice weekly after this week with baseball starting up as well) where I break down the week for TCU Horned Frog fans and discuss things that might now have shown up in the box score.
A Loss Can Be a Win, If You Learn Something From it
When fellow TCU On SI writer Tori Couch and I spoke with Agnes Emma-Nnopu this past week, I asked her what she has learned from the team's three losses this season. She eloquently described to us what each loss taught her and the team that they could use to propel them to future success this season. The underlying message was this:
Embrace it, learn from it, and then move on from it.
When considering losses in the grand scheme of things, that is precisely how they should be treated. Yet, as fans, we dwell on each loss and often tend to overreact and maybe even overanalyze. Hand up, I did it too. After TCU's women lost to Kansas State last week, I watched it again to break it down more as Tori and I discussed the game in detail on our podcast later that week. I wanted to see what went wrong compared to other games, picking it apart quarter by quarter, yet speaking with Agnes, she had already moved on from the loss and was focused solely on Texas Tech. I had previously done the same after the loss to Oklahoma State, and then the Wildcats and Cowboys faced off, and OSU boat-raced K-State, leaving me perplexed about how the Frogs had lost to the Wildcats.
That was when I realized no two losses can be the same or feel the same, yet each one will stick with us as fans. For example, Jamie Dixon and Co. experienced their worst loss of the season this past weekend, losing 82-52 to Iowa State, yet there wasn't an adverse reaction from fans near the magnitude of when they lost 85-58 against UCF. After the UCF loss, though, the Frogs bounced back some and have been 2-2 since then. They gained something from each loss that has helped them further down the road to succeed.
I mention all of this above for a simple reason. We, as fans, should have also learned something so far, and that is the team's need for our support. I see more interactions on social media about how quiet the atmosphere is at men's games this season, yet they are still drawing larger crowds than a top-10 women's team. As the season draws to a close, pack out the stadium, learn and watch these two teams grow, witness history, be a fan, and allow the losses to hurt, but more importantly, be there.
