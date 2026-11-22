TCU women's basketball is preparing for an important stretch of nonconference play as the No. 15 Horned Frogs look to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 season.

TCU women’s basketball schedule and TV channels

Sunday, Nov. 22 — Utah State, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at Ariat Arena in Fort Worth.

Friday, Nov. 27 — Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. CT on ION at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Mississippi State, 10 a.m. CT on ION at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

Under fourth-year head coach Mark Campbell, TCU opened 7-0 and reached 50 straight home wins against Abilene Christian. The Horned Frogs face Utah State on Sunday, Nov. 22, before traveling to Florida to meet Georgia Tech and Mississippi State on Nov. 27 and 28.

The upcoming stretch will provide an opportunity for TCU to test its depth, offensive execution and defensive consistency against different styles of competition.

How TCU’s depth fuels a top-15 scoring offense

TCU's early success has been fueled by an offense that emphasizes ball movement, perimeter shooting and balanced scoring.

The Horned Frogs are averaging 93.1 points per game, ranking 14th nationally in scoring offense. Defensively, they are allowing just 47 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the country.

TCU has also been particularly effective at distributing the basketball. The team leads the nation in total assists with 162 and ranks fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.91.

The Horned Frogs' ability to create scoring opportunities without relying on one player has been a defining characteristic of their season. Seven players are averaging at least 7.5 points per game, while the team's bench has contributed 38 percent of its total scoring.

TCU players to watch led by Jadyn Wooten and Lara Somfai

Jadyn Wooten, Guard

Wooten has emerged as one of TCU's most important playmakers. She recorded a triple-double against UT Arlington on Nov. 18, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Through seven games, Wooten is averaging 13.3 points, seven assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. She leads all Power Four players with 49 assists and ranks second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 8.17.

Lara Somfai, Forward

Somfai leads TCU in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds through seven games.

The sophomore scored in double figures in each of TCU’s first five games and ranked third in the Big 12 in rebounds per game entering Sunday.

Clara Silva, Center

Silva provides TCU with size and interior production. Against UT Arlington, she recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks, tying her career high in blocks.

She is averaging 13.8 points per game over her last four starts and has recorded eight career double-doubles.

Jessie-May Hall, Guard

Hall has provided an additional scoring and defensive option. She has scored a career-high 15 points in consecutive games and leads the Big 12 with 18 steals.

Her defensive pressure and ability to create opportunities in transition could become important as the competition increases.

TCU vs. Utah State tipoff time, TV and matchup preview

TCU opens the stretch against Utah State at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 22, at Ariat Arena in Fort Worth. The game airs on ESPN2 as part of the Women’s Funkytown Showdown.

The Aggies enter the matchup with a 2-4 record, while TCU looks to extend its winning streak to eight games. The programs have never faced one another.

Utah State will have the challenge of containing a TCU offense that has demonstrated an ability to score from multiple positions while limiting opponents defensively.

Sunday’s neutral-site game opens a five-game stretch away from Schollmaier Arena. TCU next plays on its home floor Dec. 10 against UTSA.

TCU’s Fort Myers Tip-Off schedule and opponents

Following the Utah State matchup, TCU will travel to Fort Myers, Florida, for the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Horned Frogs face Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 27, and Mississippi State at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 28. Both games are at Suncoast Credit Union Arena and air on ION.

The back-to-back matchups will provide a stronger measuring stick for Campbell's team as it prepares for the remainder of its nonconference schedule.

Mississippi State, an SEC opponent, will offer another opportunity for TCU to demonstrate its ability to compete against Power Conference competition.

With a balanced rotation, an effective backcourt and strong interior production, the Horned Frogs have several pieces capable of making an impact throughout the tournament.

What to watch as TCU faces ACC and SEC opponents

TCU's biggest challenge will be maintaining its offensive rhythm while facing tougher defensive competition.

Wooten's playmaking, Somfai's rebounding and Silva's interior presence will be important factors. The Horned Frogs will also look to continue getting production from their bench rather than depending exclusively on their starting lineup.

With three games against different opponents, the upcoming stretch could provide an early indication of how prepared TCU is for another postseason run.

For a team that reached the Elite Eight last season, the expectations remain high. The next three games offer an opportunity to show why TCU belongs among the nation's top programs.

Stay connected

Keep up with TCU women’s basketball all season at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, and join the conversation with fellow Frog fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.