The Harvard transfer said earning the trust of his teammates was his main priority after arriving in Fort Worth, allowing his work ethic to establish credibility before becoming one of the offense's vocal leaders. "Coming in, obviously, you've got to prove yourself before you can really be a vocal leader," Craig said. "The first order of business when I got here was just showing that I'm willing to put in the work."

Craig said that approach paid off during the summer, when he naturally stepped into a larger leadership role while the coaching staff was away. "As soon as the coaches took their break this summer, I've been able to take that next step as a leader and really start bringing the guys together," Craig said.

Building relationships with teammates has been a major emphasis throughout the offseason. "It's been my mission to really bring the guys together," Craig said. "I really would say we're all brothers at this point, and I'm really looking forward to continuing to build that with everybody."

Jaden Craig Earns Trust Through Leadership

Craig believes that chemistry will translate to the field as he settles into TCU's offense. "I think it's just decision-making," Craig said. "Decision-making kind of transcends any level."

"I think it's just decision-making," Craig said. "Decision-making kind of transcends any level." After learning the playbook during spring practice, Craig said his comfort level has continued to grow. "Once I understood the offense, I was able to get back to that decision-making... and I think that'll show on the field."

Veteran Leadership Is Creating a Player-Led Locker Room

Ben Taylor-Whitfield said Craig's leadership has mixed well with an experienced locker room that's increasingly taking ownership of the program.

"This team is becoming more of a player-led team than a coach-led team," Taylor-Whitfield said. "The way we're handling things, the way we're coming together, the way we're creating this different atmosphere for the team, I think that's what, as a veteran, is what I'm looking forward to the most."

The veteran offensive lineman praised Craig's impact since joining the Horned Frogs.

TCU 2026 QB at Big 12 Media Days at the Star in Frisco, TX | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com

"He's going to be a huge impact for our team," Taylor-Whitfield said. "We're absolutely grateful. I'm grateful as well."

Taylor-Whitfield also believes the team's chemistry extends well beyond the quarterback position, pointing to the brotherhood that's developed throughout the offseason after last year's Alamo Bowl victory.

"We're creating a different impact with this team that we're creating this year," Taylor-Whitfield said.

New Offensive System Has TCU Players Excited

Both players expressed excitement about TCU's offense under new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis

Craig said the coaching staff's vision played a major role in convincing him to spend his final collegiate season in Fort Worth. Craig said he spent nearly three hours watching film with Sammis and the offensive staff.

"We spent a couple of hours from 9:00 p.m. until near midnight just watching film," Craig said. "I only have one year, so I really had to capitalize, and I felt like once that meeting was over, this is something that I really want."

Craig said the staff's emphasis on quarterback development made the decision easy. "This is kind of what I was looking for in my last year," Craig said. "Preparing me for that next level."

Taylor-Whitfield believes the scheme is equally beneficial for the offensive line. "What we do is going to be a shock to everybody," Taylor-Whitfield said. "I think personally for me, it fits my style of play."

"We can just go ball, and we don't have to think so much," Taylor-Whitfield said. "I think that's what I'm really most excited about."

Leadership Sets The Foundation For The 2026 Season

While talent remains one of TCU's strengths, both players repeatedly returned to the same message throughout Media Days: leadership has become the foundation of the program. Craig's emphasis on earning trust rather than demanding it, paired with Taylor-Whitfield's belief that veterans are driving the locker room, reflects a team that believes chemistry can become a competitive advantage. As preseason camp approaches, the Horned Frogs appear focused less on outside expectations and more on building the habits they believe will translate into wins this fall.

If those offseason developments carry over to Saturdays this fall, TCU believes it has built the foundation to compete near the top of the Big 12 in 2026.

What This Means for TCU Football

This message from TCU's player representatives was remarkably consistent through Big 12 Football Media Days. Rather than focusing on preseason expectations or individual accolades, Craig and Taylor Whitfield repeatedly pointed to leadership, accountability, and chemistry as the program's biggest strengths. As preseason camp approaches, those qualities, not just talent, may ultimately determine whether the Horned Frogs can contend for a Big 12 championship in 2026.