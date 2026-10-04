3 Takeaways and Post-Game Thoughts After the TCU Loss to BYU

After falling 2-2 following a road loss at the UCF Knights for the TCU Horned Frogs, the program returned home to host the No. 10-ranked BYU Cougars.

With plenty of questions to answer regarding what the program could put up, the Frogs needed to put together a strong game if they had any hopes of pulling off the upset at home.

It was a close game, even coming out of halftime, it was tied, but the Frogs couldn't get the offense going enough, and they fell to 2-3 on the season after losing 7-10. Here are the takeaways from this one heading into the bye week.

Offense Lacked Consistency

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) fumbles a snap during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frogs' offense, for as much as has been made about them, had yet another rollercoaster game. They would have a good drive, followed by two straight duds in the next series, leaving many wondering what really changed.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is. Even when the offense was rolling, it seemed like everyone in the stadium watched with abated breath, waiting to see what would come of it. That trend continued, and it felt like even on sustained drives, they were unable to complete anything, lacking consistency.

For example, take the third-quarter series following the BYU field goal that put them up 10-7. The Frogs would call three straight rushing plays, but with Jon Denman in the backfield, not Jeremy Payne.

Leading up to that series, Payne was averaging seven yards per carry and was 8 for 56 on the night, clearly establishing success in the running game that the offense was desperately missing.

That lack of consistency was evident when the Frogs' longest drive of the night was only eight plays long.

The Defense Did Everything They Could

Kylin Jackson (6) celebrates after recovering a UCF fumble on Sept. 26, 2026. Photo: KillerFrogs.com.rogs’ game at UCF. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

For as much as the offense struggled, the defense was dominant, as defensive coordinator Andy Avalos had his side of the ball ready to play. Despite the Cougars having a dominant backfield, with both Bear Bachmeier and L.J. Martin back there, the Frogs' defense didn't bat an eye at the opposition.

The Cougars would average 4.4 yards per carry in the first half, even with Martin exiting the game with an injury, but Bachmeier would only throw for 31 yards. The secondary was lights out, and the defensive front, which has been up-and-down this season, had its best game of the season easily.

If that defense continues to show up, the Frogs can compete in any game left on their schedule, and have the talent and depth to do so.

Take a Shot

It's easy to say in hindsight, and obviously, with questions over the blocking ability of the offensive line, it's easier to say on the outside looking in. But the Frogs' offense just didn't take a shot in the game.

Until being down by 10 points, the Frogs only tried two passes of 20 yards or more, one of which was the only touchdown of the game for them. Entering the fourth quarter, the average depth of target was 6.5 yards, which was not gonna keep the BYU defense honest.

The Frogs had explosive plays, but not nearly enough to make a huge difference.

Post-game Thoughts

The defense is for real, and can hang with any offense in the Big 12 if they play like that.

Nate McCashland missed a 46-yard field goal to tie the game, which seems like the perfect spot to use John Hoyet Chance, who has been practicing for long-range field goals. However, he did make a 44-yarder with less than a minute in the game.

Craig had some really legit throws, and then some that were not confidence-inducing. Need to find a middle ground to live in.

The offense needs something. Some spark. Something to get the ball rolling.

There were only three penalties from the Frogs in this one, so that was nice to see on that end.

Tell Us Your Thoughts

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