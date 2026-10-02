TCU football returns to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, for its Big 12 home opener against undefeated BYU. The Horned Frogs need a response after last week’s loss at UCF, and a top-10 opponent gives them an immediate opportunity to change the conversation.

The TCU vs. BYU game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, with Disney+ also listed as a streaming option. Below are the kickoff time, TV coverage, radio information and game-day details for Saturday’s matchup in Fort Worth.

How to Watch TCU vs. BYU Football

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Disney+, as listed by BYU Athletics; ESPN’s game page also provides a watch link

TV announcers: Tom Hart, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich

TCU radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

TCU radio streaming: The Varsity Network app

TCU satellite radio: SiriusXM channel 237

BYU radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM and 1160 AM

BYU radio streaming: BYURadio.org and the BYU Radio app

Can TCU Respond Against BYU?

After a difficult loss at UCF, how will TCU respond against one of the Big 12’s strongest teams?

Too many familiar problems showed up in Orlando, particularly turnovers and penalties. Saturday will offer a chance to see whether the Horned Frogs have improved their communication, cleaned up the routine mistakes and found enough consistency to finish drives.

TCU enters with a 2-2 record, with losses to North Carolina and UCF in its two games against Power Four opponents. Beating BYU would give the Horned Frogs a significant response heading into their open week.

But that will require more than a better mood at kickoff.

As Jason Phillips examines in Keep Score With Me, this game offers another opportunity for TCU to establish its identity. The Frogs need players who can set the tone, sustain it and finish when the game reaches its most important moments.

The offensive line is a good place to start. TCU needs a more dependable running game to create balance and keep its passing attack from carrying too much of the offense. Protecting quarterback Jaden Craig and giving Jeremy Payne room to work will be central to that effort.

Without that consistency, promising possessions can turn into long-yardage situations. Against an undefeated opponent, the Frogs cannot afford to keep making their own job harder.

Our TCU vs. BYU score predictions offer the KillerFrogs staff’s perspective on whether the Horned Frogs can put those pieces together Saturday.

What BYU Brings to Fort Worth

BYU is ranked at No. 10 in the AP Poll, the highest ranking for a Big 12 team. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

For BYU, the task is straightforward: take care of business on the road and keep its unbeaten start intact.

The Cougars arrive after an open week, with victories over Utah Tech, Arizona and Colorado State. They also hold the top spot in our Big 12 power rankings after Week 4.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier presents a substantial challenge for the TCU defense. The Horned Frogs need to disrupt his rhythm, limit explosive plays and avoid allowing BYU to dictate the game at the line of scrimmage.

The Cougars have already shown they can win in different ways. Our BYU scouting report takes a closer look at their early results, quarterback play and defense.

TCU and BYU also bring plenty of shared history into this matchup. Their conference relationship predates the Big 12, with earlier meetings in the WAC and Mountain West. For a more spirited welcome to Fort Worth, our Dear BYU letter covers the history, the atmosphere and a few things Horned Frog fans would like to discuss.

TCU and BYU Player Availability

FKylin Jackson (6) celebrates after recovering a UCF fumble on Sept. 26, 2026. Photo: KillerFrogs.com.rogs’ game at UCF. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The initial availability report lists TCU linebacker Michael Short, running back Joe Pitchford and kicker Kyle Lemmermann as out. Nate McCashland has handled kicking duties in Lemmermann’s absence.

Edge rusher Zach Chapman and defensive tackle Perry Cole Jr. are listed as questionable. Chapman’s availability is worth monitoring as TCU looks for more disruption against BYU’s offense.

The Cougars also have absences along the offensive line. Andrew Gentry, Ethan Thomason and Caden McKee are listed as out on the initial report.

Player designations can change before kickoff, so check the latest availability report for updates.

Weather and Game-Day Information

The current Fort Worth forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s around kickoff, with showers possible during the evening. Fans attending the game should check the forecast again before heading to the stadium.

Saturday is also Block T Hall of Fame Weekend. TCU’s announced game-day schedule includes parking lots opening at 1 p.m., Frog Alley at 3 p.m., the Frog Walk at 3:30 p.m. and stadium gates at 4:30 p.m.

The university has also announced the return of its halftime drone show. Between the evening setting, the stadium’s LED lighting and a top-10 visitor, the Carter will have plenty of atmosphere.

Now the Horned Frogs need to give that crowd a performance worth carrying into the open week.

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