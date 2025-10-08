After Years of Recruiting, Dykes Got His Man, and Now He’s Thriving as a Horned Frog
While Joseph Manjack IV may not light up the box score, the senior wide receiver and transfer from Houston has been immensely productive through his first five games with TCU.
On Saturday, he found the end zone for the second time this season after hauling in five catches for 65 yards against Colorado. Manjack has now had three games with four receptions or more. Up to this point, Manjack has 20 catches for 301 yards, averaging a first down with 15.05 yards per catch.
In the Frogs’ home opener against Abilene Christian, Manjack broke out for 114 receiving yards. He would later generate another strong performance with a season-high six catches for 83 yards in TCU’s loss to Arizona State.
While Eric McAlister has shown his abilities as Josh Hoover’s primary target, under-the-radar talents like Manjack go to show how deep the wide receiver room is in Fort Worth.
Ahead of TCU’s road trip to Tempe to Arizona State, Sonny Dykes discussed the development of the Frogs’ new additions at wide receiver. He said, “I felt we did a really good job in evaluating guys that we felt were going to fit our program. And then those guys have come in and played exceptionally well.”
Even before Manjack became a Horned Frog, he and Dykes had history. Dykes said, “I tried to recruit him a couple of times before, and I just knew what kind of player he was. I knew he was a competitive guy, I knew he was a tough guy, I knew he was gritty.”
Predictions for Kansas State:
With a healthy McAlister, Manjack, and other complementary receivers should be in line for a productive afternoon against Kansas State on Saturday.
Look for Hoover to find Manjack as a secondary or tertiary option, whether it be a dump off for short yardage or a chunk play over the middle. Manjack is a Swiss Army knife that will be used to cut through the Kansas State defense.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 11. TCU will try to avenge the 41-3 beating they suffered two seasons ago, the last time they faced the Kansas State on the road.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.