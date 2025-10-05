Presser Points from Week 6 as Frogs Bounce the Buffaloes
TCU righted the ship after a 35-21 win over Colorado that earned the Frogs their first conference win of the season. It was not the cleanest game TCU has ever played, but it was enough to get the win, and that is all that matters. Following the Frogs’ win, Sonny Dykes shared his insights with the media.
Impressed with TCU’s Defense
TCU had four takeaways, including three interceptions in the first half. Jamel Johnson, Bud Clark, and Namdi Obiazor all picked off Kaidon Salter, and you can bet Sonny Dykes was pleased with how Andy Avalos’ defense performed.
Dykes said, “I thought we played fantastic defensively. We got stops when we needed them. We gave up some yards, we gave up some plays, but we got the turnovers and stops in critical situations.”
The Colorado offense had its way with TCU early on, jumping out to a 14-0 lead, but the Frogs’ defense made a stand when it mattered most. At the end of the half, the Buffaloes' offense was knocking on the door. Salters attempted a pass to the end zone, but it was deflected and intercepted by Obiazor. That was a moment that swung the momentum for TCU heading into halftime.
Dykes also credited the halftime adjustments the team made to slow down the Colorado offense as the Buffaloes totaled just 140 yards in the second half, but he’s still looking for more. “We have some consistency issues that we gotta get fixed,” Dykes said. “We gotta improve our third down defense.”
Colorado was 9-for-14 on third-downs, an area the Frogs must improve upon if they want to remain competitive in the Big 12.
Overcame Adversity
There is no doubt that TCU overcame adversity in its win against Colorado. Whether it was the questionable offensive pass interference call midway through the fourth quarter or even the Frogs’ own miscues, TCU found a way to win.
Dykes said, “There was a series of things we were just fortunate to overcome.”
The Frogs had several chances to make this game simpler. TCU got to the one-yard line and failed to reach the end zone. Then, on the ensuing field goal attempt, Nate McCashland missed from 30 yards out. TCU also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following Lafayette Kaiuway’s touchdown, which pushed the kickoff back before McCashland kicked the football out of bounds to set the Buffaloes up at the 50.
Looking ahead to next week’s matchup with Kansas State, Dykes explained, “We just have to do a good job of what we did tonight–taking care of the football, making sure we don’t turn it over–and sometimes you’re going to have to win ugly and not play your best.”
What’s Next?
TCU now improves to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. The Frogs will turn their focus to the Kansas State Wildcats, who are coming off a 35-34 loss to the Baylor Bears. TCU will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for a matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.