Killer Frogs

Another Week, Another Cougars Team. Will the Result Be the Same? Our Staff Makes Their Picks

Last week, TCU traveled to Provo and got mauled by the BYU Cougars. This week, is it the Houston Cougars' time to do the same?

Barry Lewis

Oct 4, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) celebrates making an interception against the TCU Horned Frogs with his teammates in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) celebrates making an interception against the TCU Horned Frogs with his teammates in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

FB vs UH. 8-2 (5-2 Big 12). 6-4 (3-4 Big 12). 466. FOX. November 22. 881. . 3pm CT

The TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) look to stop the skid after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Two weeks ago, it was a tough loss at home to Iowa State. Then, last week, it was an embarrassing loss to a nationally-ranked BYU Cougars team.

This week, it's another team called the Cougars. Houston (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) has done an amazing turnaround in less than two seasons under Willie Fritz. Houston is still in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game next month.

TCU and Houston were once rivals in the old Southwest Conference and again for four seasons in Conference USA from 2001 to 2004. This marks the third straight season they face each other as Big 12 rivals. Houston holds a slight 14-13 all-time edge over TCU. However, before last year's win in Fort Worth, Houston had not beaten the Frogs since 1992. TCU won nine straight games in that period.

This week, our staff is split in their picks. Most of us (80%) have picked Houston to come out the winner. Three of us have hopes that TCU can pull off the victory. We are predicting a close game, as our average predicted point differential is only one touchdown. And our average predicted total points is 51. That means we are anticipating a game somewhere in the 28-21 range.

Last week, we all had BYU winning, but none of us predicted the blowout by the Cougars. To refresh your memories, that score was 44-13. Tori and Ian came the "closest," though they were both off by 17 points.

Brett maintains his lead, though. He is the only one at 8-2. Plus, he has four closest wins, which is two more than anyone else. JD is next at 7-3 and has two closest wins.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Twelve

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

8

2

4

145

2

JD

7

3

2

168

3

Tori

7

3

1

152

4

Carson

7

3

1

159

5

Ryder

7

3

1

190

6

Nick

7

3

0

149

7

Ryann

7

3

0

164

8

Zion

7

3

0

167

9

Davis

7

3

0

172

10

Mac

7

3

0

207

11

Nate

7

3

0

266

12

Ian

6

4

1

140

13

Barry

6

4

0

176

14

Andrew

6

4

0

179

15

Seth*

2

3

0

75

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs at the Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) is gang tackled by the TCU Horned Frogs defense in the third quarter at Amon G. C
Oct 4, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) is gang tackled by the TCU Horned Frogs defense in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (6-4) - Houston 28-27
Barry Lewis (6-4) - Houston 28-24
Brett Gibbons (8-2, four closest predictions)- Houston 27-24
Carson Wersal (7-3, one closest prediction) - Houston 28-21
Davis Wilson (7-3) - Houston 24-17
Ian Napetian (6-4; one closest prediction) - Houston 27-23
JD Andress (7-3; two closest predictions) - Houston 31-21
Mac Walters (7-3) - Houston 35-21
Nate Cross (7-3) - TCU 28-21
Nick Girimonte (7-3) - TCU 28-27
Ryann Zeller (7-3) - Houston 38-17
Ryder Solberg (7-3, one closest prediction) - TCU 27-20
Seth Dowdle* (2-3) -Houston 35-10
Tori Couch (7-3; one closest prediction) - Houston 27-24
Zion Trammell (7-3) - Houston 31-28
*Seth joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

This game will be played on Saturday, November 22, at 3 pm CT. It will be played at TDECU Stadium in Houston. It can be seen on FOX.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football