Another Week, Another Cougars Team. Will the Result Be the Same? Our Staff Makes Their Picks
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) look to stop the skid after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Two weeks ago, it was a tough loss at home to Iowa State. Then, last week, it was an embarrassing loss to a nationally-ranked BYU Cougars team.
This week, it's another team called the Cougars. Houston (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) has done an amazing turnaround in less than two seasons under Willie Fritz. Houston is still in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game next month.
TCU and Houston were once rivals in the old Southwest Conference and again for four seasons in Conference USA from 2001 to 2004. This marks the third straight season they face each other as Big 12 rivals. Houston holds a slight 14-13 all-time edge over TCU. However, before last year's win in Fort Worth, Houston had not beaten the Frogs since 1992. TCU won nine straight games in that period.
This week, our staff is split in their picks. Most of us (80%) have picked Houston to come out the winner. Three of us have hopes that TCU can pull off the victory. We are predicting a close game, as our average predicted point differential is only one touchdown. And our average predicted total points is 51. That means we are anticipating a game somewhere in the 28-21 range.
Last week, we all had BYU winning, but none of us predicted the blowout by the Cougars. To refresh your memories, that score was 44-13. Tori and Ian came the "closest," though they were both off by 17 points.
Brett maintains his lead, though. He is the only one at 8-2. Plus, he has four closest wins, which is two more than anyone else. JD is next at 7-3 and has two closest wins.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Twelve
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
8
2
4
145
2
JD
7
3
2
168
3
Tori
7
3
1
152
4
Carson
7
3
1
159
5
Ryder
7
3
1
190
6
Nick
7
3
0
149
7
Ryann
7
3
0
164
8
Zion
7
3
0
167
9
Davis
7
3
0
172
10
Mac
7
3
0
207
11
Nate
7
3
0
266
12
Ian
6
4
1
140
13
Barry
6
4
0
176
14
Andrew
6
4
0
179
15
Seth*
2
3
0
75
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs at the Houston Cougars
Andrew Bauhs (6-4) - Houston 28-27
Barry Lewis (6-4) - Houston 28-24
Brett Gibbons (8-2, four closest predictions)- Houston 27-24
Carson Wersal (7-3, one closest prediction) - Houston 28-21
Davis Wilson (7-3) - Houston 24-17
Ian Napetian (6-4; one closest prediction) - Houston 27-23
JD Andress (7-3; two closest predictions) - Houston 31-21
Mac Walters (7-3) - Houston 35-21
Nate Cross (7-3) - TCU 28-21
Nick Girimonte (7-3) - TCU 28-27
Ryann Zeller (7-3) - Houston 38-17
Ryder Solberg (7-3, one closest prediction) - TCU 27-20
Seth Dowdle* (2-3) -Houston 35-10
Tori Couch (7-3; one closest prediction) - Houston 27-24
Zion Trammell (7-3) - Houston 31-28
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
This game will be played on Saturday, November 22, at 3 pm CT. It will be played at TDECU Stadium in Houston. It can be seen on FOX.