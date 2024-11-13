Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 12
It is very unlikely that the Big 12 will be able to sneak two teams into the College Football Playoff. There is also a chance that the Big 12 conference champion might not get a first-round bye.
BYU survived a scare with Utah to remain unbeaten, while Colorado got a huge win over Texas Tech to secure its spot in second place in the conference standings. The Big 12 title game matchup is starting to look more and more like it is going to be BYU and Colorado fighting for a playoff spot.
Big 12 Title Prediction: BYU vs. Colorado
With the way the Cougars have been playing lately, it would not be surprising to see Colorado knock them off in the conference championship game. Shedeur Sanders is operating at an extremely high level as the Buffaloes’ quarterback, and Colorado looks like it is finally starting to play up to its potential. For the first time this season, the Buffaloes look like the conference’s best team. They will defeat BYU in Arlington and earn an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. But as a result, the conference will not receive a first-round bye.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
The Ducks continue to look like the best team in the country every week. They have a road test at Wisconsin on Saturday, but there is no reason to believe that Oregon will not be well prepared for it. The Ducks are essentially a lock for the playoffs at this point, even if they do not win the Big Ten.
2. Texas
After Georgia’s embarrassing loss to Ole Miss, the Longhorns are back in the driver's seat to win the SEC. They still have one large obstacle in their way before the SEC championship because they have to play on the road at Texas A&M. If they can get past the Aggies, they could face a few different teams in Atlanta, but the Longhorns are capable of beating any of those potential opponents.
3. Miami
The Hurricanes suffered an upset loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend, but they still control their own destiny in the playoff race. They will likely face off against SMU in the ACC Championship. Cam Ward would give Miami the edge in a matchup against the Mustangs.
4. Boise State
The Broncos are likely to finish the year with only one loss. Since Colorado is now projected to win the Big 12, Boise State would get the top-four seed over the two-loss Buffaloes. If Boise State can keep winning and BYU loses at some point, the Broncos will be in great shape for a first-round bye.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Penn State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Tennessee
10. Alabama
11. Indiana
12. Colorado