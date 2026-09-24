Three weeks into the season, the Big 12 football power rankings are beginning to take shape, even as the order near the top keeps shifting. Texas Tech’s narrow win over Houston and West Virginia’s upset of ranked Virginia were two of the weekend’s biggest results. Colorado’s blowout loss raised a different set of questions.

TCU football enters its first conference game this Saturday at UCF. Before that trip, here is how all 16 Big 12 teams stack up after Week 3. For comparison, see our power rankings after Week 2.

Big 12 football power rankings

1. BYU Cougars

Record: 3–0, 1–0 Big 12

BYU remains on top after a 41–23 win at Colorado State. Running back LJ Martin rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Cougars another strong performance on the ground.

BYU already owns a conference win over Arizona and enters its bye week undefeated. The Cougars visit Fort Worth on Oct. 3, immediately after TCU’s opener at UCF.

This week: Bye

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 3–0, 1–0 Big 12

Texas Tech moves up after surviving its first conference test, a 28–26 win over ranked Houston. The Cougars scored late, but quarterback Conner Weigman was stopped short on the potential tying two-point attempt with 49 seconds left.

The Red Raiders remain undefeated, though Houston made them work for it. Their next game takes them out of conference play before the Big 12 schedule resumes.

This week: vs. Sam Houston, Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. CT on TNT

3. Utah Utes

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Steve Chavez-Soto (25) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies safety Brevin Hamblin (4) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3–0

Utah drops one spot because of Texas Tech’s ranked win, not because of its own performance. The Utes shut out Utah State 33–0 and held the Aggies to 188 total yards.

Utah has allowed just 24 points through three games. A road game against Iowa State will offer a stronger test of where the Utes stand.

This week: at Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

4. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 3–0

West Virginia made one of Week 3’s biggest statements with a 38–27 win over No. 25 Virginia in Charlotte.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for 313 yards of offense and all five Mountaineer touchdowns, including three on the ground. West Virginia is still unbeaten as it prepares to host Oklahoma State in an intriguing conference opener. Jason Phillips took a closer look at what the Mountaineers’ quarterback run game could mean for TCU.

This week: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. CT on FS1

5. Houston Cougars

Record: 2–1, 0–1 Big 12

Houston falls one spot after its close loss at Texas Tech, but the Cougars showed they can challenge one of the league’s leading contenders.

Weigman threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Houston drove down the field late and came within a two-point conversion of tying the game. The result was a loss, but the performance keeps the Cougars near the top of these rankings.

This week: at Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 3–0

Kansas State remains unbeaten after defeating Tulane 31–20. The Wildcats started slowly, but Avery Johnson finished with 227 passing yards, 152 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Next comes a meeting with another undefeated team. Kansas State opens Big 12 play on the road against Cincinnati.

This week: at Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 2–1

Oklahoma State runs on to the field before the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and Murray State Racers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State followed its upset of Oregon by shutting out Murray State 59–0. Drew Mestemaker completed 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns as the Cowboys scored on nine of their first 10 drives.

The offense has changed the conversation around Oklahoma State over the past two weeks. A trip to Morgantown will provide a tougher measure of its progress.

This week: at West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. CT on FS1

8. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 2–1, 0–1 Big 12

Arizona responded to its loss at BYU with a 42–17 victory over Northern Illinois. Noah Fifita accounted for five touchdowns and became the Wildcats’ all-time leader in career passing yards.

Arizona now heads to Washington State looking to build on that performance before returning to conference play.

This week: at Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 2–1, 1–0 Big 12

Arizona State moves up after opening conference play with a 24–17 win over Kansas in London.

The Sun Devils were outgained 414–228, but their defense and special teams helped them secure the victory. It was an unusual route to a Big 12 win, and it gives Arizona State something to build on during its bye week.

This week: Bye

10. Baylor Bears

Record: 2–1

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor continues to climb after its second consecutive win, a 36–19 victory over Louisiana Tech.

With DJ Lagway sidelined, Nate Bennett threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score. The Bears now open conference play at home against Colorado.

This week: vs. Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 2–1

TCU enters Big 12 play after defeating Arkansas State 31–7. Jaden Craig threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, while Ed Small posted a career-high 164 receiving yards. The Horned Frogs’ defense held the Red Wolves to seven points.

Now TCU travels to Orlando for its first conference game. The UCF scouting report details the different offense the Frogs could face Saturday, while our film review of the Arkansas State win identifies areas they can still sharpen.

This week: at UCF, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

12. UCF Knights

Record: 2–1

UCF bounced back from its loss at Pittsburgh with a 44–30 win over Georgia State.

Without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the Knights rushed for 304 yards. Duke Watson supplied 177 of them and scored twice, while UCF forced three second-half turnovers. Those takeaways matter heading into TCU vs. UCF, the conference opener for both teams.

This week: vs. TCU, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 3–0

Cincinnati remains undefeated after rallying past Miami (Ohio) 35–31. The Bearcats trailed 28–7 at halftime before completing the comeback. Cole Tabb’s 53-yard touchdown run in the final minutes put Cincinnati ahead.

The Bearcats now host another unbeaten team as Kansas State comes to town for the Big 12 opener.

This week: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2

14. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 2–1

Iowa State bounced back from its loss to Iowa with a 55–7 victory over Bowling Green. The Cyclones totaled 507 yards of offense, and Aiden Flora rushed for a career-high 194 yards.

Iowa State also scored on a 66-yard punt return and a 100-yard kickoff return. Undefeated Utah presents a much tougher test this week.

This week: vs. Utah, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

15. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 2–1

Colorado's Michael Harrison scores the only touchdown for the Buffs during the fourth quarter against Oregon in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado takes one of the biggest falls in this week’s rankings after a 41–7 loss at Northwestern. The Buffaloes entered the game undefeated but struggled throughout against the Wildcats.

Colorado has little time to dwell on the result. Its first Big 12 game comes Saturday at Baylor.

This week: at Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

16. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 1–2, 0–1 Big 12

Kansas remains at the bottom after its second consecutive loss. The Jayhawks fell 24–17 to Arizona State in London despite outgaining the Sun Devils 414–228.

Three turnovers proved costly. Kansas has a bye week before returning to action against Middle Tennessee.

This week: Bye

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