Week 5 provided plenty of movement across the Big 12 as conference play continued to take shape.

Several teams delivered statement performances, while others saw their momentum slow after difficult results. With the Big 12 football race becoming more unpredictable by the week, this week’s power rankings offer plenty to discuss.

Texas Tech reclaimed the top spot, Baylor made a significant jump, and Iowa State delivered the biggest climb. TCU, meanwhile, enters its bye week searching for answers after a second consecutive conference loss.

For a look at how the order changed, revisit our Big 12 power rankings after Week 4.

Here is where all 16 Big 12 teams stand heading into Week 6.

2026 Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Week 5

1. Texas Tech (↑1)

Record: 5–0, 2–0 Big 12

The Red Raiders defeated Colorado 29–7 on the road after trailing 7–3 at halftime. Texas Tech took over in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points to pull away.

Texas Tech also forced four interceptions, helping the Red Raiders improve to 5–0 overall and 2–0 in Big 12 play.

This week: Bye week

2. Utah (↑1)

Record: 4–0, 1–0 Big 12

Utah moves up to No. 2 after a bye in Week 5.

The Utes remain undefeated and already have a conference win over Iowa State. Utah has allowed only 41 points through four games and continues to look like one of the Big 12’s most complete teams.

This week: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

3. BYU (↓2)

Record: 4–0, 2–0 Big 12

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars running back Preston Rex (12) runs after a catch against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover, Jr. (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU falls two spots despite beating TCU 17–10 in a rainy, ugly game in Fort Worth.

The Cougars’ defense held TCU to 10 points, but BYU also lost star running back LJ Martin and linebacker Isaiah Glasker to injuries during the game.

BYU remains undefeated and owns two Big 12 wins. A stronger performance against Iowa State could help the Cougars make a case to return to the top spot.

This week: vs. Iowa State, Friday, Oct. 9, 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

4. Oklahoma State (↔)

Record: 3–1, 1–0 Big 12

Oklahoma State stays at No. 4 after a bye in Week 5.

The Cowboys have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Tulsa. Their recent stretch includes impressive wins over Oregon and West Virginia, giving Oklahoma State one of the conference’s strongest résumés.

The Cowboys remain one of the Big 12’s biggest threats despite not playing in Week 5.

This week: vs. UCF, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

5. Baylor (↑5)

Record: 4–1, 2–0 Big 12

Baylor makes a huge jump after an emphatic 55–19 win over Arizona State.

The Bears took control early and never looked back. Baylor finished with 564 total yards and had scored 45 points by the end of the third quarter.

After opening the season with a loss, Baylor has won four straight and is 2–0 in Big 12 play.

The Bears now get a bye before hosting TCU on Oct. 17.

This week: Bye week

6. Houston (↓1)

Record: 4–1, 1–1 Big 12

The Cougars defeated UCF 27–17 after trailing 17–0 in the third quarter. Houston’s offense came alive late, scoring 27 unanswered points to complete the comeback.

The win gives Houston two straight victories following its narrow loss to Texas Tech.

This week: at Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

7. Arizona (↔)

Record: 4–1, 1–1 Big 12

Arizona stays at No. 7 after making one of the strongest statements of Week 5.

The Wildcats dominated previously undefeated Cincinnati 34–7, holding the Bearcats scoreless until the final two minutes. Arizona controlled the game on both sides of the ball and improved to 4–1.

The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to BYU.

This week: at West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT on TNT

8. Iowa State (↑7)

Record: 3–2, 1–1 Big 12

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Arnold Barnes (3) recovers a fumble late in the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State is the biggest riser in this week’s rankings, jumping seven spots after a thrilling 45–42 win over West Virginia.

The Cyclones survived a back-and-forth game that came down to the final minutes. The victory gives Iowa State its first Big 12 win and moves the Cyclones to 3–2 overall.

After losing to Utah in Week 4, Iowa State responded with an important conference victory.

This week: at BYU, Friday, Oct. 9, 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

9. Cincinnati (↓3)

Record: 4–1, 1–1 Big 12

Cincinnati drops three spots after suffering its first loss of the season.

The Bearcats were dominated by Arizona, falling 34–7 in a game that was never close. Cincinnati struggled offensively and could not match Arizona’s production.

The loss ends Cincinnati’s undefeated start, but the Bearcats still have a Big 12 win over Kansas State on their résumé.

This week: Bye week

10. UCF (↑2)

Record: 3–2, 1–1 Big 12

The Knights led Houston 17–14 entering the fourth quarter but could not finish the game. Houston scored 13 unanswered points in the final quarter to pull away for a 27–17 victory.

UCF is now 1–1 in Big 12 play and has already picked up a conference win over TCU.

This week: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

11. Kansas State (↓3)

Record: 3–1, 0–1 Big 12

Kansas State comes off its bye at 3–1 overall, with a 31–26 loss to Cincinnati remaining its only Big 12 result.

The Wildcats led Cincinnati at halftime but could not close out the game.

Kansas State now has a chance to get back on track against Houston and earn its first conference win.

This week: vs. Houston, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

12. West Virginia (↓1)

Record: 3–2, 0–2 Big 12

West Virginia drops one spot after losing a wild 45–42 game to Iowa State.

The Mountaineers kept pace offensively but could not make enough plays late to secure the win. The loss drops West Virginia to 0–2 in Big 12 play.

West Virginia now faces another difficult test against Arizona.

This week: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT on TNT

13. Arizona State (↓4)

Record: 2–2, 1–1 Big 12

Arizona State takes the biggest drop of the week after being dominated by Baylor.

The Sun Devils fell 55–19 at home, giving up 564 total yards and 45 points by the end of the third quarter.

Arizona State previously defeated Kansas in London to open Big 12 play, but the Baylor loss raises significant questions about where the Sun Devils belong in the conference.

This week: vs. Hawai‘i, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:30 p.m. CT on FS1

14. TCU (↓1)

Record: 2–3, 0–2 Big 12

TCU drops one spot after losing its second consecutive game.

The Horned Frogs played BYU close at home. The defense looked the part for much of the night, but the offense struggled to sustain drives against the Cougars.

TCU is 2–3 through five games, matching its starts in 2013 and the COVID-disrupted 2020 season. By comparison, the Horned Frogs opened 5–0 in 2015. TCU now gets a bye week to regroup before returning to Big 12 play at Baylor on Oct. 17.

Table comparing TCU’s first five games in 2013, 2020 and 2026, including opponents, scores and AP rankings entering each game. Ranked opponents were No. 12 LSU and No. 11 Oklahoma in 2013, No. 9 Texas in 2020 and No. 10 BYU in 2026. Each season began 2–3. | KillerFrogs.com

The Horned Frogs get a bye week to regroup before returning to Big 12 play at Baylor on Oct. 17. Execution and accountability remain central questions for TCU as the team prepares for that rivalry matchup.

This week: Bye week

15. Colorado (↓1)

Record: 2–3, 0–2 Big 12

Colorado drops one spot after losing 29–7 to Texas Tech.

The Buffaloes led 7–3 at halftime, but the offense could not maintain its early success. Texas Tech scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to pull away.

Colorado has lost three straight after opening the season 2–0.

This week: Bye week

16. Kansas (↔)

Record: 2–2, 0–1 Big 12

Kansas remains at No. 16 after returning to the win column.

The Jayhawks dominated Middle Tennessee 55–0, putting together one of their most complete performances of the season. Kansas finished with 706 total yards and held Middle Tennessee to just 136.

Despite the win, Kansas remains at the bottom of the power rankings until it can show more against Big 12 competition.

This week: at Utah, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

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