Through the Facemask TCU’s Defensive Numbers Hide a Bigger Question

TCU held a top-10 BYU team to 216 total yards. Bear Bachmeier threw for 62. The Cougars averaged 3.5 yards per play.

And TCU lost 17-10.

That’s the kind of defensive stat line that usually sends you home feeling pretty good about yourself. But when I watch this one back, 216 isn’t the number that sticks with me.

Seventy-two is.

That’s how far BYU went on the touchdown drive that put the game away.

We’ve been waiting for TCU to become the team that steps up and takes a game when the opportunity is sitting right there. Not just hang around or play well enough to win, but make the play that decides it.

Before this game, I asked somebody to be the finisher.

TCU’s defense had that opportunity Saturday night.

For most of the night, it played well enough to win.

Then came the possession when somebody had to make a stand.

TCU Adjusted After LJ Martin Went Out

The first test for TCU’s defense didn’t last long.

BYU running back LJ Martin carried twice for 16 yards before leaving in the first quarter. From there, BYU had to find another way to move the football.

For most of the night, TCU didn’t let them find much.

BYU finished with 154 rushing yards, but Bachmeier accounted for 66 of them. The Cougars punted six times and picked up only two first downs through the air. Bachmeier completed 11 of 24 passes for 62 yards.

Those numbers tell you TCU made BYU uncomfortable.

What interested me more watching the defense was how often TCU had bodies around the football.

Pursuit Is Insurance for a Defense

One of the first things I look at when I’m evaluating a defense is something anybody watching at home can look for.

Freeze the film when the tackle happens. How many purple jerseys are in the picture?

I don’t need 11 guys making the tackle. I want to see nine, 10 or 11 guys trying to get there.

Because somebody is eventually going to miss a tackle. Somebody is going to take a bad angle. A blocker is going to get his hands on a linebacker. A defensive lineman is going to get reached.

Pursuit is insurance.

The first defender may make the play. If he doesn’t, somebody else has to be there to keep a three-yard gain from becoming 13.

For much of Saturday night, I saw more of that from TCU.

TCU edge rusher John Schobel (14) points across the field with linebacker Max Carroll (3) nearby during the Horned Frogs’ game against BYU on Oct. 3, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Hudson Hooper finished with eight tackles. Paul Oyewale had six. John Schobel came up with a fourth-quarter sack that backed BYU up near its own goal line.

More important than any individual number, TCU kept getting enough people around the football to prevent BYU from turning ordinary plays into game-changing ones.

Before kickoff, Cade Uluave caught my attention because of the way he played linebacker. Watching TCU’s defense Saturday, I was looking for that same urgency to spread across the field.

For much of the night, it did.

But pursuit only works as insurance if somebody is there to collect when the first defender doesn’t finish.

That becomes important later.

TCU’s Pressure Went Beyond the Sack Total

TCU finished with only one sack, but that doesn’t mean the pass rush wasn’t affecting the game.

Max Carroll was credited with a quarterback hurry on BYU’s first extended drive. Hooper had one in the red zone. Kylin Jackson added another before halftime. TCU also broke up three passes.

The result was a quarterback who went 11-of-24 for 62 yards.

When I played linebacker, we didn’t judge pressure only by whether somebody got the quarterback on the ground. Pressure can change where a quarterback has to look, speed up his decision or make him move before he’s comfortable.

But once an offense decides to make the quarterback part of the run game, the problem changes. Now everybody has to understand where that extra runner fits into the defense.

And on BYU’s final touchdown drive, the Cougars decided they were willing to put the game in Bachmeier’s hands.

BYU’s 72-Yard Drive Changed the Game

BYU took over at its own 28 with 8:01 remaining and a 10-7 lead.

This is the drive I would spend the most time on during the bye week.

BYU opened with an eight-yard completion to Preston Rex, then gave it to Rex on a sweep for the first down. After another short completion to Rex, BYU called a quarterback draw.

TCU defender Zach Chapman (0) wraps up BYU running back Preston Rex (12) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 3, 2026. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

Bachmeier gained nine yards.

After an incompletion and a five-yard run by Journee Tonga, BYU faced third-and-5.

That’s the down that gets my attention.

The quarterback’s legs had already hurt you on the drive. Now BYU needed five yards to keep possession, and the Cougars put the ball back in Bachmeier’s hands on a designed keep.

Ten yards. First down.

Then Tonga hit TCU for 14.

The Frogs stopped him on the next carry and pushed BYU backward, setting up second-and-12.

That’s your chance.

You’ve already seen the quarterback run twice on the drive. You’ve got them behind the sticks. Make the stop that gives you a chance to get off the field.

BYU went right back to Bachmeier.

Quarterback draw.

TCU had opportunities to get him on the ground.

Didn’t.

Twenty-one yards.

Touchdown.

That’s the sequence that matters to me.

I’m careful saying that because a quarterback draw, a designed keep and another quarterback draw don’t necessarily attack a defense exactly the same way. I’m not going to pretend every one was the same missed assignment or the same run-fit problem.

But I don’t need them to be.

What I know from watching it is that BYU found something it trusted when the game mattered:

Bear Bachmeier with the football in his hands.

And TCU had opportunities to stop him.

That’s where the pursuit conversation from earlier comes back.

A defense isn’t going to play 60 minutes without somebody missing a tackle. That’s why everybody else has to run to the football.

The question isn’t whether the first guy will ever miss.

It’s what happens next.

Does that missed tackle cost you another two yards?

Or 21?

We Had That Damn Game

That’s what makes TCU’s 17-10 loss to BYU frustrating.

TCU didn’t spend Saturday night getting pushed around by a top-10 team. The Frogs didn’t give up 500 yards and spend four quarters searching for answers.

They gave themselves a chance to win.

We had that damn game.

That doesn’t mean the defense was responsible for everything that went wrong. An offense that scores 10 points has its own questions to answer.

But this is Through the Facemask. I’m looking at the defense and the opportunity it had to change the outcome.

That’s why I don’t want to walk away from this one simply celebrating 216 yards.

Sometimes the offense needs one drive and goes and gets it. Sometimes special teams has to change the field. Sometimes the defense gets backed into a corner and finds a way to get off the field.

Saturday night, BYU reached that moment and put the football in Bachmeier’s hands.

TCU had its opportunity to stop him.

BYU took the game.

What TCU’s Bye Week Must Address Before Baylor

TCU goes into the bye at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 with two weeks before Baylor.

There were defensive positives from Saturday worth building on. The pursuit was better for much of the night. TCU made a top-10 team’s offense uncomfortable. The Frogs affected the quarterback without piling up sacks.

The tackling and run fits are correctable. Two weeks gives you time to clean those things up.

What concerns me more is the finish.

TCU had BYU behind the sticks. The Frogs had defenders in position with opportunities to make tackles. The plays were there to be made.

TCU edge rusher Koron Hayward (16) helps bring down a BYU ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The questions about what must change for TCU aren’t new. Saturday gave us another specific sequence to examine.

But execution and accountability have to become more than explanations afterward.

Eventually, somebody has to decide we’re getting off this damn field and then make the play that gets you there.

The most important thing TCU needs to study from this game isn’t the 216 yards.

It’s those 72 near the end.

Not because those 72 erase everything the defense did before them.

They matter because they came when the game was asking TCU a different question.

Can you get off the field when everybody in the stadium knows BYU wants to run it?

Can you get the quarterback on the ground when you have the opportunity?

Those are the plays that turn a good defensive performance into a win.

A bye week gives you time to correct fits, work on tackling, study tendencies and get healthier.

What it doesn’t automatically give you is an identity.

The encouraging part is that this defense showed for most of the game that it’s capable of playing winning football.

Now I want to see it finish one.

The next time TCU gets that opportunity, I don’t want to hear afterward about how close it was or how well it played for most of the night.

I want to see who takes the game.

Because the point of film isn’t to show you what happened.

It’s to make damn sure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

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