Big 12 Football Week 9: Blowout In Manhattan

Oklahoma State’s come-from-behind win over Texas in Week 8 seemed to put the Pokes in a strong second in the league. Then came Week 9, when it seemed the team remained in Stillwater, despite the game being played in Manhattan. Kansas State completely destroyed Oklahoma State with a 48-0 blowout.

No. 7 TCU continued its unbeaten streak with a tense game against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs always struggle in Morgantown, and it looked like those woes might continue for a while. However, the Frogs put forth enough effort to pull off a 10-point win.

In other league action, Oklahoma handed Iowa State its fifth straight loss. And in the BU-TT Bowl in Lubbock, Baylor dominated to get the big win over Texas Tech.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) vs. #7 TCU (8-0, 5-0)*

TCU wins 41-31

The Horned Frogs had not won in Morgantown since 2014. And when West Virginia scored first, it had a feeling that this would be a hard-fought battle if TCU was to come out with the win. Thanks to a 30-yard touchdown run by Emani Bailey with 0:48 left in the first half, TCU took the lead and held it through the second half. West Virginia made it a 3-point game with just under five minutes to play. TCU was able to hold off the threat and got a final touchdown on 4th and one with 0:26 remaining in the game.

Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) vs. Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3)

Oklahoma wins 27-13

You know you’re in for a day when the kicker scores the first 13 points. That’s what happened for Oklahoma, thanks to a little trickery. Kicker Zack Schmit lined up for a 19-yard field goal when the Sooners were held to 4th and two in the second quarter. But instead of kicking, the holder tossed to Schmit, who ran in for the touchdown. Thanks to an earlier field goal, the extra point, and another second-quarter field goal, Schmit accounted for all of OU’s 13 first-half points. This was the fifth straight loss for Iowa State, all in conference play. They had lost the first four by a combined 14 points only to then lose their fifth by 14.

#22 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1)* vs. #9 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)

Kansas State wins 48-0

It was a complete blowout in the Little Apple. Kansas State was on the board with just over three minutes played in the game. They added seven more a few minutes later thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run by Deuce Vaughn. From there, it was just pedal to the metal for the Wildcats, who would not let off the gas. Backup quarterback Will Howard, in for injured Adrian Martinez, threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Vaughn ran for 158 yards. It was all K-State. It was the most lopsided loss in the Mike Gundy era at OSU, and it was the first shutout of OSU since 2009.

Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) vs. Baylor (5-3, 3-2)

Baylor wins 45-17

It was a night game in Lubbock. It was a blackout game. It was Halloween weekend. It was the night Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Tech Ring of Honor. Baylor had lost ten straight in Lubbock. All signs pointed to a win by the Red Raiders. However, the winner of the BU-TT Bowl trophy goes to Baylor. The Bears dominated on both sides of the ball. The Baylor defense had five interceptions by five different players. Freshman running back Richard Reese carried the ball 36 times (36 times!) for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Bye Weeks

Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Texas (5-3, 3-2)

*Bowl Eligible Teams

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Team Big 12 Overall TCU 5-0 8-0 Kansas State 4-1 6-2 Oklahoma State 3-2 6-2 Baylor 3-2 5-3 Texas 3-2 5-3 Kansas 2-3 5-3 Oklahoma 2-3 5-3 Texas Tech 2-3 4-4 West Virginia 1-4 3-5 Iowa State 0-5 3-5

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#2 Ohio State (8-0) at #13 Penn State (6-2)

Ohio State wins 44-31

#3 Tennessee (8-0) vs. #19 Kentucky (5-3)

Tennessee wins 44-6

#10 Wake Forest (6-2) at Louisville (5-3

Louisville wins 48-21

#16 Syracuse (6-2) vs. Notre Dame (5-3)

Notre Dame wins 41-24

#20 Cincinnati (6-2) at UCF (6-2)

UCF wins 25-21

#24 NC State (6-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-6)

NC State wins 22-21

#25 South Carolina (5-3) vs. Missouri (4-4)

Missouri wins 23-10

There were six undefeated teams entering Week 9. Five of them won, and Clemson had a bye. So, there are still six remaining undefeated teams in the FBS: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and TCU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.