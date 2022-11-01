Big 12 Football: Week 10 Matchups And Predictions

Bye weeks are behind us, which means five conference games each weekend for the next month. After Kansas State shut out Oklahoma State in Manhattan last week, the Wildcats host another conference contender when Texas travels to Manhattan.

The weekend slate begins with the Battle for the Saddle when Texas Tech tries to rebound after the loss to Baylor. They face No. 7 TCU in Fort Worth. West Virginia travels to Iowa State if anyone cares. Oklahoma State travels to the state of Kansas again. Baylor travels to Norman to play a game against Oklahoma. In August, everyone thought this game might be one of the key games to determine which teams play in Arlington. Now, it’s an unexpected game between two middle-of-the-pack teams.

2022 Results

We are 41-14 (.745) in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first nine weeks. Last week, we went 2-2 in our predictions, with the losses being that we chose OSU to beat Kansas State and Iowa State to beat Oklahoma. Click each week to read those predictions.

Week 1 – 9-1

Week 2 – 8-1

Week 3 - 7-2

Week 4 – 2-6

Week 5 – 4-1

Week 6 – 4-0

Week 7 – 2-2

Week 8 – 3-1

Week 9 – 2-2

Week 10 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

#7 TCU (8-0, 5-0) vs. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3)

Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The Horned Frogs are having a great season, starting 8-0 for the first time in five seasons. They’ve earned the attention of Fox and are the “Big Noon Kickoff,” the highest-rated college football game each week. Tech is coming off an embarrassing loss to Baylor and may be motivated to beat another rival but look for the Frogs to continue to roll.

Pick: TCU

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3) vs. Baylor (5-3, 3-2)

Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+

This game was supposed to be one of the season’s most important games, giving the winner a clear path to the Big 12 Championship game. But instead, neither team is heading in the direction they anticipated. And the fact that this can only be seen on ESPN+ shows how meaningless this game has become. Both teams are 5-3. Good news is that one becomes bowl eligible with a win. Only because the game is in Norman, we give the edge to the Sooners. But it will be a narrow win.

Pick: Oklahoma

Kansas (5-3, 2-3) vs. #18 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Kansas started the season 5-0. Now they may not even become bowl eligible. Oklahoma State was absolutely embarrassed last week. Don’t look for a repeat from the Pokes. Spencer Sanders and team will shake it off and make their second trip to Kansas a much better one. OSU rolls. Kansas will still be looking for that elusive sixth win.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) vs. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

These two teams have flipped back and forth on our weekly Power Rankings for the last few weeks. Now that we get the head-to-head matchup, we can settle the debate as to which team should stay at the bottom. Iowa State hasn’t won a conference game yet. West Virginia has only won one. ISU lost all games by seven or fewer points until last week. It seems that the Cyclones are due and will get that first conference win.

Pick: Iowa State

#13 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) vs. Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Saturday, 6 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Texas comes into the game a favorite against a ranked team at home. This was the same situation when they went to Stillwater. How did that work out? Kansas State is on a roll. Will Howard, the backup-turned-starting quarterback, and Deuce Vaughn look to continue what they did last week against the Pokes. Quinn Ewers may keep Texas in this one, but in the end, Texas will be a 3-3 conference team, and Kansas State will be one step closer to Arlington.

Pick: Kansas State

