Big 12 Football: Week 4 Matchups and Predictions
Week 4 of college football has arrived, and this week, the Big 12 plays seven games against Power 4 opponents.
Conference play is here, it’s there, it’s everywhere! There are six conference games this week. The best game is Utah versus Oklahoma State, which could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship game.
*Arizona and UCF have their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 4 Games
All times listed are Central Time.
Houston at Cincinnati
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FS1
Cincinnati has a great opportunity to win its first home game against a Power 4 opponent under head coach Scott Satterfield this week. Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby has played well this season; he has not thrown an interception with six touchdowns. Houston has improved each week, but they will not win this game. Expect the Bearcats to win this.
Pick: Cincinnati
Kansas at West Virginia
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
Kansas has looked poor on offense this season. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown six interceptions to just three touchdowns with 442 yards. West Virginia has lost to two good teams this year; their record is not indicative of how good they are. With how the Jayhawks are playing, the Mountaineers should win this game.
Pick: West Virginia
Arkansas State at #20 Iowa State
Saturday, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
Not only is Iowa State already the better team, but they are also coming off a bye week. The spread on the game is 21 points, and even though Arkansas State is a good team, I am confident the Cyclones will cover.
Pick: Iowa State
Arizona State at Texas Tech
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1
These teams are very even, in my opinion. ASU's win over Mississippi State looks less impressive after the Bulldogs lost to Toledo. This will be a close game, and it will come down to the Sun Devils' rushing attack of quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo versus the physicality of the Red Raiders' quarterback Behren Morton and running back Tahj Brooks. Texas Tech does average the fourth most passing yards in the country, but not against quality opponents. I expect ASU to take the game early and whittle time away with their rushing attack.
Pick: ASU
#12 Utah at #14 Oklahoma State
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., FOX
Though Utah's first-year backup quarterback Isaac Wilson played well in the first start of his career, this game comes down to whether Cam Rising plays. At that, how healthy his hand even is if he does play. Cowboys star running back Ollie Gordon II has not played like himself this season. Many people thought he would be an All-American and be the top running in this year’s draft class. He is averaging just over three yards a carry and 64.7 yards per game, while last year, he averaged six 6.1 yards per carry and 123.7 yards per game. Despite his lackluster performances, OSU's offense has looked good this season. Quarterback Alan Bowman averages the seventh most passing yards in the country. I think Oklahoma State wins either way, but if Rising plays, this will be a very close game.
Pick: Oklahoma State
TCU at SMU
Saturday, 4:00 p.m., CW
Well, TCU had every opportunity to win last week against UCF but could not put the game away. I expect Dykes’ team to come out angry and for TCU quarterback Josh Hoover to potentially have a career game. He had his best performance in a long-time last week. TCU needs to find a rushing game early to help the passing game. I think the Mustangs will struggle offensively until they commit to quarterback Preston Stone over Kevin Jennings. TCU will cover this game; the spread is currently one point.
Pick: TCU
Baylor at Colorado
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., FOX
In my Power Rankings, I have Baylor at #12 and Colorado at #11 in the Big 12, so to me, this game is a coin flip. I do not believe in Coach Sanders' culture and coaching ability, but I believe even less in Dave Aranda’s ability as a head coach at Baylor. I think the home team wins just because of the talent the Buffs have with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. To be frank, I would not be surprised if Colorado got boat raced; I just think they are more likely to win.
Pick: Colorado
#13 Kansas State vs. BYU
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson played very well last week and should continue to do so against BYU. The Cougars are undefeated, coming into this game with a big win at SMU. The Cougars are nothing to scoff at, but unfortunately, they will not win this game. Kansas State's team is too deep and physical for the Cougars to keep up with.
Pick: Kansas State
Week 4 Big Games Outside the Big 12 in College Football
#24 Illinois at #22 Nebraska
Friday, 7:00 p.m., FOX
This game is a great test for both teams. Each has proved they can perform on the main stage. Illinois beat a ranked Kansas team earlier this season, and Nebraska beat Colorado decisively. With Illinois playing Penn State next week, I think Illinois will get ahead of themselves and not prepare for first-year phenom quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Pick: Nebraska
Georgia Tech at #19 Louisville
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
To begin with, I hate Georgia Tech. This season I am a big believer in the team. I think the Yellow Jackets and Boston College Eagles are the dark horse teams to win the ACC Championship game. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has proved himself to be a great and dual-threat option. Statistically, Louisville averages the thirteenth most passing yards, ninth most rushing yards, and third most points per game. It has been against squaller teams, and Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has been smart with the ball this season averaging 68.4% completion accuracy with no interceptions. I think he does not play like that against the Yellow Jackets. Tech wins this game and shocks Cardinal fans.
Pick: Georgia Tech
#11 USC at #18 Michigan
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Personally, I am under the belief that Michigan is the next Iowa. Elite defense, no offense. Michigan struggled last week against Arkansas State and has struggled all season to move the ball. USC quarterback Miller Moss played well against LSU and proved he can step up under bright lights. Michigan looks lost at the quarterback position, and until that is sorted out, I do not anticipate that the team will score much.
Pick: USC
#6 Tennessee at #15 Oklahoma
Saturday, 6:30., ABC
The real UT travels to Norman this weekend for what should be a great game. Tennessee averages the most points in the country and obliterated NC State two weeks ago. Tennessee is dangerous under head coach Josh Heupel and is a team to be reckoned with by all contenders. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has played very well this season and is living up to the hype. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold struggled against Houston, and I believe he will this week, too. Tennessee wins by double digits this week and shows their skill to the world again.
Pick: Tennessee
If you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 8-6 to start the season. Football starts on Friday outside the conference and Saturday in the Big 12!
