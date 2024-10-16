Big 12 Week Eight: Matchups and Predictions
Week 8 of college football has arrived, and this week is full of great matchups, such as Colorado at Arizona and Kansas at Houston.
This week is exclusively conference play! There are eight conference games, and no one is on their bye week. Due to many tough matchups, the rankings will likely be disturbed.
Big 12 Week 8 Matchups and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
All spreads mentioned are the lines from Monday, October 15, 2024.
Oklahoma State at #13 BYU
Friday 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State was supposed to be a front-runner for the Big 12 championship game this season. They have looked terrible and are ranked in the bottom half of the conference. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads the team in both passing and rushing yards this season. Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II resting during the off week may be a key factor to this game. If the Cowboys can get him going, this could be a challenging game for BYU. BYU has a phenomenal offense, and Gordon will be a good challenge for them. I expect BYU to win this game and cover the eight-point spread.
Pick: BYU
Arizona State at Cincinnati
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+
The Sun Devils travel to Cincinnati after coming off a hot win against Utah. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is playing like a top quarterback in the country. He had a shaky start last week but finished the game twelve for thirteen in the second half. Sorsby has thrown for three interceptions this season, two of which were last week. Cincinnati wide receiver Xzavier Henderson has played well this season; he caught thirty-four receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati is a very well-balanced team offensively; they average the twenty-second most passing yards per game and the twenty-third most overall yards.
ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo are a lethal, nightmarish duo. Both players have elite speed and athletic ability. The Sun Devils have a much better defense, but I think their stats are inflated by playing Utah last week, who looked clueless offensively. I believe Cincinnati barely pulls this game away and that this will be a close game.
Pick: Cincinnati
Houston at Kansas
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
This is a game between the biggest two losers in the Big 12. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been performing better recently and will likely continue to make strides against Houston. Kansas running back Devin Neal has run for 584 years and five touchdowns. Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss has great dual-threat ability. I think Kansas wins this game.
Pick: Kansas
Baylor at Texas Tech
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
The Red Raiders are currently in first place in the Big 12. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has played fantasticlly this year. He has thrown for 1640 yards with fourteen touchdowns and two interceptions. He should tear apart Baylor's defense. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has played well this year. He has run for 679 yards with seven rushing touchdowns while missing one game. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 1045 with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Texas Tech should win this game and cover the 6.5-point spread.
Pick: Texas Tech
Colorado at Arizona
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., FOX
Both teams are coming off losses going into this week and look to bounce back. Last week, star athlete Travis Hunter got hurt in the first half against Kansas State. He is essential for this team's success. Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr and company will need to step up this week if they want to make the Big 12 championship game. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders played amazingly last week without his best wide receiver.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita needs to have his best game of the season against a Power 4. opponent if Arizona plans to win this game. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and threw three picks last week. Standout Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has caught forty-two passes for 724 yards and four touchdowns. With this game being at night in Boulder and everything stated above, this game is stacked in favor of the Buffs. I think Colorado will cover the three-point spread as underdogs. This should be a very even game.
Pick: Colorado
#17 Kansas State at West Virginia
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FOX
This should be a very one-sided football game. Kansas State should beat West Virginia by a considerable amount. But the game is in Morgantown and is a night game. The environment makes the game ten times harder for the Wildcats. Avery Johnson is coming off a good performance and should play well against the 104th-ranked pass defense. Johnson's legs force teams to have a spy on him, which normally leaves a player open or a window of opportunity. Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens has had a great season thus far. He has rushed for 786 yards and two touchdowns this year. West Virginia quarterback Garret Greene played average last week; he threw for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He needs to play better against ranked teams if the Mountaineers want a chance of winning.
Pick: Kansas State
UCF at #9 Iowa State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FS1
UCF benched quarterback K.J. Jefferson last week against Cincinnati before the game started. He was supposed to be the guy who could fix their offense. They proceeded to score only thirteen points against Iowa State last week after benching him. The Cyclones have a great defense, and UCF seems to be working the kinks out. UCF running back RJ Harvey has been struggling the last few games since the TCU game. That could be said for the whole team, which is the bigger problem. Ever since they lost their first game to Colorado in Week Four, they have looked lost.
Iowa State has looked pretty bulletproof as a team so far. The Cyclones have three backs with at least 245 rushing yards this season. Jaylon Johnson has the most yards with 314, Carson Hansen has 307 yards, and Abu Sama III has 248 yards. UCF is starting quarterback Jacurri Brown, who made his first start last week. Expect Iowa State to win this game.
Pick: Iowa State
TCU at Utah
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
TCU needs this win. They looked hopeless during the Houston game and had a bye week last week to find their identity as a team. They have struggled with just about everything this season besides throwing the ball, which by no means has been perfect either. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has played well this season. He has thrown for 2,007 yards with sixteen touchdowns and six interceptions. All of the interceptions have happened in the last three games. TCU wide receiver Jack Bech has played exceptionally well this season; he has caught thirty-nine passes for 702 yards and seven touchdowns.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising has been rumored to be redshirting this season so that he can play an eighth year. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, who is very inconsistent, will likely start this game. Utah has been incapable of stopping the run this season. Utah running back Micah Bernard is a talented back who will create many issues for the TCU defense. TCU is a 4.5-point underdog and should cover this game. Utah's offense cannot keep up with TCU's.
Pick: TCU
Week 6 Big Games Outside the Big 12
Nebraska vs. #16 Indiana
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FOX
Indiana has looked fantastic this year under head coach Curt Cignetti. They have already hit their projected win total for the year and look like a contender for the Big 10. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1752 yards with a 14:2 touchdown to interception ratio. The Hoosiers average the fourth most yards per game in the country with 515.7, but Nebraska has the thirteenth-best defense in the nation, allowing 272.5 yards per game. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has had a tremendous first-year season, throwing for 1345 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. I think Indiana wins this game and covers the 6.5-point spread.
Pick: Indiana
#7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Both teams have struggled in the last two weeks and hope to reestablish themself as a contender for the SEC. This is a huge rivalry game, and with it being a night game in Neyland Stadium, anything can happen. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is a nightmare for every defensive coordinator he faces. He has top-end speed and a cannon for an arm. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams may be the best receiver in the nation, and is a seventeen-year-old first-year. He has caught 23 passes for 576 yards and six touchdowns, that is 25 yards per reception. When they click, these two create mismatches all over the field and make a very dynamic offense. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has struggled more as the offense has shifted to run first. They are trying to open up the passing game by running the ball more, but it has made the rushing and passing attacks average fewer yards per play. I think Alabama will win this game and cover the three-point spread.
Pick: Alabama
#24 Michigan at #22 Illinois
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Michigan is the new Iowa. They have a great defense but no offense. Illinois has a good offense and a great defense. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has been smart with the ball this season. He has thrown for 1426 yards with fourteen touchdowns and one interception. Michigan's quarterback situation looks like a lost cause. The team's leading passer is Davis Warren, who has thrown for 444 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings has rushed for 589 yards and six touchdowns this season. He and back Donovan Edwards are the primary offensive firepower on the team. I have no faith in Michigan's offense and think Indiana will win outright as underdogs.
Pick: Illinois
#5 Georgia at #1 Texas
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
I believe in the Dawgs. I will always believe in the Dawgs. They have struggled the past two weeks, and this week, head coach Kirby Smart is going to whip them into shape. Georgia is not playing Georgia football; the defense is struggling, particularly the secondary. I am very concerned that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will set fire to the Georgia defense. I hope coach Will Muschamp will get the secondary sorted out this week; both Mississippi State and Alabama exposed the team's weakness. Ewers did not look fantastic in his returning game from his injury. Texas is an excellent football team, and the game occurs at night in Austin. None of this will help Georgia win, but I believe in the team—Bulldogs by 13 plus.
Pick: Georgia
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs onFacebook and Instagram as well.