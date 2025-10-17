Killer Frogs

Buckle Up! How Close will the TCU vs. Baylor Game Be? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our writers make their picks as the Horned Frogs host the Bears on Saturday, and the consensus is that it will be a close game.

Barry Lewis

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (30) scores his fourth touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (30) scores his fourth touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

. 11:00 a.m. CT. 4-2, 2-1 Big 12. 460. Oct. 18. 872. ESPN2. Week 8. 4-2, 1-2 Big 12

Who is ready for a nail-biter of a game? Perhaps a walk-off field goal once again? This week, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-2, 1-2) host the Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1). It will be the 121st meeting between the two schools, which makes it the longest rivalry in the state of Texas.

TCU is coming off that devastating loss last week to Kansas State. Baylor, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week. In their last game, they blocked what would have been the go-ahead, walk-off field goal attempt by Kansas State to come away with a 1-point win.

If history tells us anything, we know to expect the unexpected when these two teams meet. It's also taught us that the final score will most likely be close, probably a one-score game.

Including the 2014 season (the year of that infamous 61-58 game), TCU has won eight games, and Baylor has won three. However, seven of those games were one-possession games. And, two of the last three matchups have ended with walk-off field goals. So yes, Saturday's game will most likely be another nail-biter.

That's precisely what our staff is predicting this week. Between the 15 of us, our average predicted margin of victory is four points. We are also predicting a high-scoring affair, with an average predicted total of 67.7 points. Those two numbers translate to a score of 36-32!

Last week, Brett was the only one to accurately choose K-State to win the game. That not only kept him in the lead, but now, he's the only one at 5-1 on the season.

Twelve of us are at 4-2, but since JD and Ryder both have one closest win, they sit atop that group.

This week, three of us have picked Baylor, with the rest picking the Frogs. But buckle up. No one is predicting a blow-out win!

Staff Leaderboard after Week Seven

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

5

1

3

71

2

JD

4

2

1

103

3

Ryder

4

2

1

138

4

Nick

4

2

0

74

5

Ian

4

2

0

79

6

Ryann

4

2

0

93

7

Barry

4

2

0

94

8

Tori

4

2

0

95

9

Zion

4

2

0

103

10

Davis

4

2

0

105

11

Mac

4

2

0

111

12

Carson

4

2

0

112

13

Nate

4

2

0

140

14

Andrew

3

3

0

98

15

Seth*

0

1

0

16

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears place kicker Isaiah Hankins (98) kicks the game-winning field goal against the TCU
Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears place kicker Isaiah Hankins (98) kicks the game-winning field goal against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (3-3) - TCU 30-23
Barry Lewis (4-2) - Baylor 31-30
Brett Gibbons (5-1, three closest predictions)- TCU 34-31
Carson Wersal (4-2) - TCU 42-34
Davis Wilson (4-2) - TCU 35-30
Ian Napetian (4-2) - Baylor 34-31
JD Andress (4-2; one closest prediction) - TCU 41-35
Mac Walters (4-2) - TCU 48-42
Nate Cross (4-2) - TCU 28-27
Nick Girimonte (4-2) - TCU 35-32
Ryann Zeller (4-2) - TCU 34-28
Ryder Solberg (4-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 38-35
Seth Dowdle* (0-1) - Baylor 38-35
Tori Couch (4-2) - TCU 33-30
Zion Trammell (4-2 - TCU 37-34

*Seth joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

TCU hosts Baylor in the annual Bluebonnet Battle on Saturday, October 18, at 11 am CT. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN2.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football