Buckle Up! How Close will the TCU vs. Baylor Game Be? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
Who is ready for a nail-biter of a game? Perhaps a walk-off field goal once again? This week, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-2, 1-2) host the Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1). It will be the 121st meeting between the two schools, which makes it the longest rivalry in the state of Texas.
TCU is coming off that devastating loss last week to Kansas State. Baylor, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week. In their last game, they blocked what would have been the go-ahead, walk-off field goal attempt by Kansas State to come away with a 1-point win.
If history tells us anything, we know to expect the unexpected when these two teams meet. It's also taught us that the final score will most likely be close, probably a one-score game.
Including the 2014 season (the year of that infamous 61-58 game), TCU has won eight games, and Baylor has won three. However, seven of those games were one-possession games. And, two of the last three matchups have ended with walk-off field goals. So yes, Saturday's game will most likely be another nail-biter.
That's precisely what our staff is predicting this week. Between the 15 of us, our average predicted margin of victory is four points. We are also predicting a high-scoring affair, with an average predicted total of 67.7 points. Those two numbers translate to a score of 36-32!
Last week, Brett was the only one to accurately choose K-State to win the game. That not only kept him in the lead, but now, he's the only one at 5-1 on the season.
Twelve of us are at 4-2, but since JD and Ryder both have one closest win, they sit atop that group.
This week, three of us have picked Baylor, with the rest picking the Frogs. But buckle up. No one is predicting a blow-out win!
Staff Leaderboard after Week Seven
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
5
1
3
71
2
JD
4
2
1
103
3
Ryder
4
2
1
138
4
Nick
4
2
0
74
5
Ian
4
2
0
79
6
Ryann
4
2
0
93
7
Barry
4
2
0
94
8
Tori
4
2
0
95
9
Zion
4
2
0
103
10
Davis
4
2
0
105
11
Mac
4
2
0
111
12
Carson
4
2
0
112
13
Nate
4
2
0
140
14
Andrew
3
3
0
98
15
Seth*
0
1
0
16
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Baylor Bears
Andrew Bauhs (3-3) - TCU 30-23
Barry Lewis (4-2) - Baylor 31-30
Brett Gibbons (5-1, three closest predictions)- TCU 34-31
Carson Wersal (4-2) - TCU 42-34
Davis Wilson (4-2) - TCU 35-30
Ian Napetian (4-2) - Baylor 34-31
JD Andress (4-2; one closest prediction) - TCU 41-35
Mac Walters (4-2) - TCU 48-42
Nate Cross (4-2) - TCU 28-27
Nick Girimonte (4-2) - TCU 35-32
Ryann Zeller (4-2) - TCU 34-28
Ryder Solberg (4-2, one closest prediction) - TCU 38-35
Seth Dowdle* (0-1) - Baylor 38-35
Tori Couch (4-2) - TCU 33-30
Zion Trammell (4-2 - TCU 37-34
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
TCU hosts Baylor in the annual Bluebonnet Battle on Saturday, October 18, at 11 am CT. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN2.