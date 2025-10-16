Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch
The Bears have endured their fair share of ups and downs this season, but they remain a team no one can take lightly. Baylor has a high-powered offense and has shown fight in nearly every contest. They have displayed energy and determination under head coach Dave Aranda. Now, they’ll travel to Fort Worth to play the Horned Frogs. Their rivalry always brings intensity and emotion.
For TCU, they have the talent to compete with and beat nearly any team when they play with intensity and limit mistakes. However, they have struggled to be consistent. They will need to start fast against Baylor and be aware of the Bears' key playmakers who can change the game’s momentum.
This means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense will have to step it up and eliminate their mistakes, which have haunted them this season. The Horned Frogs just need to reset and get back to the rhythm they are used to.
Of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.
Baylor Football Players to Watch
QB #13 Sawyer Robertson
Roberston has played like the best quarterback in college football so far this season. He leads the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns, just ahead of TCU QB Josh Hoover, who is second in the nation. It will be a battle between the best two quarterbacks in the Big 12. He has emerged as one of the Big 12’s top passers this season, showing leadership, accuracy, and skill.
Robertson has the arm strength to make tight throws and the mobility to extend plays when the pocket breaks down. He’s especially sharp in the short throws, using good timing and ball placement to keep drives alive. However, Robertson can struggle when pressured, occasionally forcing throws or losing consistency on deep balls. If TCU's defense can disrupt his rhythm, they can limit his effectiveness> However, if he’s in sync, he has the skill to pick apart almost any defense.
Sawyer Roberston Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Toucdowns
2022
23
0
1
53.9
0
0
2023
864
2
4
117.2
69
1
2024
3,071
28
8
153.1
230
4
2025
2,058
19
4
155.5
11
1
RB #30 Bryson Washington
Washington is a tough and physical runner who brings power and consistency to Baylor’s backfield. At 6’0”, 216 pounds, he shows good vision, balance, and acceleration, allowing him to plow through the line. He thrives at breaking tackles and finishing runs with strength. He’s also a reliable receiver out of the backfield, giving the Sawyer Roberston another option on offense. While he is not exactly a breakaway speed threat, Washington’s physical style and steady production make him a dependable workhorse back who can set the tone of the game.
Bryson Washington's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
10
45
0
4.5
2024
175
1,028
12
5.9
2025
102
557
5
5.5
TE #1 Michael Trigg
Trigg is a solid pass-catching tight end who creates mismatches with his size, athleticism, and reliable hands. At 6’4”, 240 pounds, he does a great job at finding space over the middle and making tough catches in traffic. While his blocking isn't the best, Trigg’s ability to stretch the field and produce tough catches makes him one of Baylor’s most dangerous offensive weapons.
Michael Trigg's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
7
109
1
15.6
2022
17
156
3
9.2
2023
4
65
1
16.3
2024
30
395
3
13.2
2025
29
439
4
15.1
WR #34 Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron is one of Baylor’s strongest and all-around weapons. He is a reliable receiver who can tilt games in the Bears' favor. He isn't the fastest guy down the field, but his strength makes up for it. His toughness, good hands, and play-after-catch ability make him a necessity for this offense. TCU must slow him down, or the game could get ugly. Josh Cameron and Sawyer Roberston are a force to be reckoned with.
Josh Cameron's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
28
386
0
13.8
2023
21
224
0
10.7
2024
52
754
10
14.5
2025
32
456
3
14.3
LB #11 Keaton Thomas
Thomas is one of Baylor’s best defensive players. He is known for his leadership, sideline-to-sideline tackling range, and playmaking ability. When he is on the field, he constantly creates havoc, making it very hard for offenses to settle in. TCU's offensive line must hold firm, orThomas will stop the rushing attack.
Keaton Thomas' Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Forced Fumbles
2024
62
106
2.5
0
0
2025
33
51
0
2
0