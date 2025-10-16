Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Bears to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Nathan Cross

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Coleton Price (72) and quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Coleton Price (72) and quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Bears have endured their fair share of ups and downs this season, but they remain a team no one can take lightly. Baylor has a high-powered offense and has shown fight in nearly every contest. They have displayed energy and determination under head coach Dave Aranda. Now, they’ll travel to Fort Worth to play the Horned Frogs. Their rivalry always brings intensity and emotion.

For TCU, they have the talent to compete with and beat nearly any team when they play with intensity and limit mistakes. However, they have struggled to be consistent. They will need to start fast against Baylor and be aware of the Bears' key playmakers who can change the game’s momentum.

This means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense will have to step it up and eliminate their mistakes, which have haunted them this season. The Horned Frogs just need to reset and get back to the rhythm they are used to.

Of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.

Baylor Football Players to Watch

QB #13 Sawyer Robertson

Roberston has played like the best quarterback in college football so far this season. He leads the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns, just ahead of TCU QB Josh Hoover, who is second in the nation. It will be a battle between the best two quarterbacks in the Big 12. He has emerged as one of the Big 12’s top passers this season, showing leadership, accuracy, and skill.

Robertson has the arm strength to make tight throws and the mobility to extend plays when the pocket breaks down. He’s especially sharp in the short throws, using good timing and ball placement to keep drives alive. However, Robertson can struggle when pressured, occasionally forcing throws or losing consistency on deep balls. If TCU's defense can disrupt his rhythm, they can limit his effectiveness> However, if he’s in sync, he has the skill to pick apart almost any defense.

Sawyer Roberston Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

Rushing Toucdowns

2022

23

0

1

53.9

0

0

2023

864

2

4

117.2

69

1

2024

3,071

28

8

153.1

230

4

2025

2,058

19

4

155.5

11

1

RB #30 Bryson Washington

Washington is a tough and physical runner who brings power and consistency to Baylor’s backfield. At 6’0”, 216 pounds, he shows good vision, balance, and acceleration, allowing him to plow through the line. He thrives at breaking tackles and finishing runs with strength. He’s also a reliable receiver out of the backfield, giving the Sawyer Roberston another option on offense. While he is not exactly a breakaway speed threat, Washington’s physical style and steady production make him a dependable workhorse back who can set the tone of the game.

Bryson Washington's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2023

10

45

0

4.5

2024

175

1,028

12

5.9

2025

102

557

5

5.5

TE #1 Michael Trigg

Trigg is a solid pass-catching tight end who creates mismatches with his size, athleticism, and reliable hands. At 6’4”, 240 pounds, he does a great job at finding space over the middle and making tough catches in traffic. While his blocking isn't the best, Trigg’s ability to stretch the field and produce tough catches makes him one of Baylor’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

Michael Trigg's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2021

7

109

1

15.6

2022

17

156

3

9.2

2023

4

65

1

16.3

2024

30

395

3

13.2

2025

29

439

4

15.1

WR #34 Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron is one of Baylor’s strongest and all-around weapons. He is a reliable receiver who can tilt games in the Bears' favor. He isn't the fastest guy down the field, but his strength makes up for it. His toughness, good hands, and play-after-catch ability make him a necessity for this offense. TCU must slow him down, or the game could get ugly. Josh Cameron and Sawyer Roberston are a force to be reckoned with.

Josh Cameron's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

28

386

0

13.8

2023

21

224

0

10.7

2024

52

754

10

14.5

2025

32

456

3

14.3

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

Thomas is one of Baylor’s best defensive players. He is known for his leadership, sideline-to-sideline tackling range, and playmaking ability. When he is on the field, he constantly creates havoc, making it very hard for offenses to settle in. TCU's offensive line must hold firm, orThomas will stop the rushing attack.

Keaton Thomas' Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Pass Deflections

Forced Fumbles

2024

62

106

2.5

0

0

2025

33

51

0

2

0

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

