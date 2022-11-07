Skip to main content
Football Poll Watching: Week 11: Chaos At The Top Moves Frogs to No. 4

© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Football Poll Watching: Week 11: Chaos At The Top Moves Frogs to No. 4

TCU is the No. 4 seed in this week's AP and Coaches Polls and must wait another day to see where the CFP committee places them

The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 60) moved up three spots this week in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll. It's their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season. 

On Saturday, TCU defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in another come-from-behind win, 34-24, in Fort Worth. The Frogs remain one of only four remaining undefeated teams. Other undefeated teams are Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan. 

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ABC.

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Texas and Kansas State. Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas are receiving votes in both polls.

After No. 3 Tennessee, No. 5 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all lost in Week 10, there was some movement at the top which vaulted the Horned Frogs up to the No. 4 spot.

 (All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings). 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (9-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (9-0), no change

3 - Michigan (9-0), up 1

4 - TCU (9-0), up 3

5 - Tennessee (8-1), down 3

6 - Oregon (8-1), up 2

7 - LSU (7-2), up 8

8 - USC (8-1), up 1

9 - UCLA (8-1), up 1

10 - Alabama (7-2), down 4

18 - Texas (6-3), previously not ranked

Scroll to Continue

Read More

23 - Kansas State (6-3), down 10

Dropped from the rankings: Oklahoma State (#18), Wake Forest (#20), Syracuse (#22), Oregon State (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#30), Baylor (#31), Kansas (#32)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (9-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (9-0), no change

3 - Michigan (9-0), up 1

4 - TCU (9-0), up 3

5 - Tennessee (8-1), down 2

6 - Oregon (8-1), up 2

7 - USC (8-1), up 2

8 - LSU (7-2), up 9

9 - Ole Miss (8-1), up 1

10 - UCLA (8-1), up 1

18 - Texas (6-3), previously not ranked

22 - Kansas State (6-3), down 8

Dropped from the rankings: Oklahoma State (#18), Wake Forest (#19), Syracuse (#22)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#28), Baylor (#30), Kansas (#33)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

IMG_3736-1
Football

TCU at Texas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
USATSI_19371415
Football

TCU Football Week 11 Opponent Lookahead: Texas Longhorns

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs fall to Mountaineers in overtime

By Ian Napetian
TCU Volleyball Week 8
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: Frogs Take Care of Texas Tech On The Road

By Zion Trammell
Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) misses a tackle during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 10: Frogs Remain Perfect

By Barry Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.59.24 PM
Podcast

WATCH! College Football's Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs top Oklahoma 3-0

By Ian Napetian
TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) and center Steve Avila (79) hold the Saddle Trophy following a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Take The Saddle Trophy in 34-24 Win Over Texas Tech

By Zion Trammell