Football Poll Watching: Week 11: Chaos At The Top Moves Frogs to No. 4

The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 60) moved up three spots this week in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll. It's their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TCU defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in another come-from-behind win, 34-24, in Fort Worth. The Frogs remain one of only four remaining undefeated teams. Other undefeated teams are Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan.

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ABC.

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Texas and Kansas State. Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas are receiving votes in both polls.

After No. 3 Tennessee, No. 5 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all lost in Week 10, there was some movement at the top which vaulted the Horned Frogs up to the No. 4 spot.

(All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (9-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (9-0), no change

3 - Michigan (9-0), up 1

4 - TCU (9-0), up 3

5 - Tennessee (8-1), down 3

6 - Oregon (8-1), up 2

7 - LSU (7-2), up 8

8 - USC (8-1), up 1

9 - UCLA (8-1), up 1

10 - Alabama (7-2), down 4

18 - Texas (6-3), previously not ranked

23 - Kansas State (6-3), down 10

Dropped from the rankings: Oklahoma State (#18), Wake Forest (#20), Syracuse (#22), Oregon State (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#30), Baylor (#31), Kansas (#32)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (9-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (9-0), no change

3 - Michigan (9-0), up 1

4 - TCU (9-0), up 3

5 - Tennessee (8-1), down 2

6 - Oregon (8-1), up 2

7 - USC (8-1), up 2

8 - LSU (7-2), up 9

9 - Ole Miss (8-1), up 1

10 - UCLA (8-1), up 1

18 - Texas (6-3), previously not ranked

22 - Kansas State (6-3), down 8

Dropped from the rankings: Oklahoma State (#18), Wake Forest (#19), Syracuse (#22)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#28), Baylor (#30), Kansas (#33)

