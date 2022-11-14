Skip to main content

Football Poll Watching Week 11: Top Five Remain The Same

Oregon drops out of the Top Ten allowing others to move back up
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) remained at the No.. 4 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It remains their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TCU defeated the Texas Longhorns in a defensive showdown in Austin.  The win secured a berth for the Frogs in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 3. 

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Baylor Bears at 11 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on Fox.

In addition to TCU, the only other ranked teams from the Big 12 are Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Texas dropped out of the rankings this week but is receiving votes in both polls.

The only change in the Top 10 had Oregon dropping out after they lost to Washington over the weekend. Other teams like LSU, USC, Alabama, Clemson, and Utah were able to move up. 

(All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (10-0), no change

2- Ohio State (10-0), no change

3 - Michigan (10-0), no change

4 - TCU (10-0), no change

5 - Tennessee (9-1), no change

6 - LSU (8-2), up 1

7 - USC (9-1), up 1

8 - Alabama (8-2), up 2

9 - Clemson (9-1), up 3

10 - Utah (8-2), up 3

17 - UCF (8-2), up 5

19 - Kansas State (7-3), up 4

22 - Cincinnati (8-2), previously not ranked

24 - Oklahoma State (7-3), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: NC State (#17), Texas (#18), Liberty (#19), Illinois (#21)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#27)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (10-0), no change

2- Ohio State (10-0), no change

3 - Michigan (10-0), no change

4 - TCU (10-0), no change

5 - Tennessee (9-1), no change

6 - USC (9-1), up 1

7 - LSU (8-2), up 1

8 - Alabama (8-2), up 3

9 - Clemson (9-1), up 3

10 - Utah (8-2), up 3

17 - Kansas State (7-3), up 3

18 - UCF (8-2), up 3

21 - Cincinnati (8-2), previously not ranked

24 - Oklahoma State (7-3), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Texas (#18), Liberty (#19), Illinois (#20),Kentucky (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#26)

