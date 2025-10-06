Frogs Flip the Script on a Long-Standing Trend
Up 28-21 over Colorado with 2:21 left in the game, TCU’s offense had one mission: finish. It was a familiar situation for the Frogs, and one that’s haunted them for the better part of two seasons. Too many times, they’ve had late leads only to watch them slip away because the offense couldn’t close the door. But on Saturday night, something finally changed. The Frogs made the plays that had eluded them for months, bled out the clock, and sealed a comeback win over the Buffaloes.
“Really proud of the offense for running the clock out,"TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said after the game. “We got the ball back with two and a half minutes. They had three timeouts and the two-minute warning, and we were able to run the clock out and score on fourth down. Those were critical situations, and we made those plays.”
For Dykes and his staff, the moment had to be cathartic. Just a week earlier, TCU had a similar chance to close out Arizona State in Tempe as the team led 24-17 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t land the knockout blow, allowing the Sun Devils to rally and win the game late. In fact, the trend goes back further than Week 5’s game in Arizona. In 2024, the Frogs were up 31-13 midway through the fourth quarter in the Big 12 opener against UCF and somehow lost 35-34 after a total offensive stall. A few months later in Waco, TCU was up 27-20 entering the final quarter of play, but again failed to sustain drives, letting Baylor come back and win it on a last-second field goal. In each instance, the inability to chew clock and control the line of scrimmage cost TCU a potential win.
TCU Figures Out How to Run Out the Clock and Maintain the Lead
Everything was different against the Buffaloes. The Horned Frogs didn’t allow the pressure to consume them. They didn’t go three-and-out. They didn’t hand it back to Kaidon Salter and company with enough time to make something happen. Instead, they got the necessary first downs and delivered the knockout punch, even with a rushing attack that, statistically speaking, remains one of the worst in the Power 4.
TCU averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on Saturday night, but when the lights were brightest, the offense found creative ways to get it done. Quarterback Josh Hoover’s legs proved crucial. After Colorado had burned two timeouts and the two-minute warning had passed, the typically pocket-bound Hoover took off for an 11-yard scramble, picking up a first down that forced the Buffaloes to take their final timeout.
In what was a gutsy call, Dykes decided to leave the game in the hands of the offense on fourth down with 19 seconds left instead of sending out backup kicker Nate McCashland, who had missed a 30-yard field goal earlier. That gamble paid off as Hoover flipped the script of TCU games of old and delivered a beautiful ball right into the hands of star receiver Eric McAlister for a touchdown. Game. Set. Match.
TCU’s lack of rushing success is still concerning—the Frogs rank last in the Big 12 in rush yards per game—but on Saturday night they proved something that’s been missing for far too long: when it mattered most, they could finish.