The Good, Bad, and Ugly from TCU's Narrow Win Over No. 23 Houston

Breaking down the highs, lows, and costly mistakes from the Frogs' ranked victory over the Cougars.

Carson Wersal

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After two straight losses to Iowa State and No. 11 BYU, the TCU Horned Frogs knocked off the No. 23-ranked Houston Cougars by a score of 17-14. While it wasn't the prettiest win, Andy Avalos and his defense came up big against a talented Houston offense.

Despite allowing nearly 400 yards of offense, the Cougars only found their way into the endzone on two occasions. TCU's third down defense set the tone on Saturday evening, holding Houston to just four conversions on 17 attempts.

It was a rollercoaster of a day for Josh Hoover and the TCU offense. While the junior completed 24 of 33 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, he also made three mistakes that could have led to a loss. With all that being said, it's time we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from this week's win over Houston.

The Good- Unlikely Performers for the Frogs

Joseph Manjack I
Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (14) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown (24) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The former Houston Cougar, Joseph Manjack IV, had a pretty big day for the Frogs on Saturday. With nine receptions for nearly 100 receiving yards, Manjack was an integral part of TCU's offense. It's just the second time this season that the senior has reached 90 receiving yards.

Jeremy Payne was another Frog that had a massive day in the ranked win. With Kevorian Barnes and Trent Battle unavailable, TCU's rushing attack could have struggled greatly against a decent Houston defensive front. The sophomore totaled 103 rushing yards on 18 carries, giving the Frogs a boost that they desperately needed.

With Manjack and Payne combining for nearly 200 yards, TCU's offense found the consistency it needed to control the game.

The Bad- Second Half Offense

Josh Hoover
Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the past few weeks, TCU's offense has struggled to score in the first half. In three of their last four games, the Horned Frogs have been held scoreless in the first quarter. It was the complete opposite against the Cougars on Saturday.

In the first quarter alone, Hoover and the offense scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives. The only problem? They only scored a single field goal in the remaining three quarters. For a TCU offense that is supposedly one of the best in the Big 12, a late-game performance like that is hard to swallow.

The Ugly- The Turnovers

Will James
Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Horned Frogs have struggled in the turnover game recently. While it isn't the only reason for their struggles against BYU and Iowa State, losing the turnover battle certainly doesn't help you win a football game.

Against the Cougars on Saturday, the Frogs had four offensive turnovers after going up 14-0. While I don't think it's complacency that resulted in the turnovers, Frog fans were left questioning their offense after a ranked win.

Two of Hoover's interceptions came in the second quarter. If you're a fan of winning the middle quarters, TCU's matchup vs Houston was probably a hard watch. The Horned Frogs were lucky that the Cougars turned the ball over as well; otherwise, Houston may have tied the game before halftime.

It wasn't just in the passing game that TCU had a turnover. After gaining 24 yards on a short screen pass, wide receiver Jordyn Bailey fumbled in Houston territory for TCU's third turnover of the game. If the Horned Frogs are going to reach the 8-win mark for the second season in a row, they need to play clean football against the Cincinnati Bearcats this Saturday.

Published
