Grading Hoover: How Well Did Josh Hoover Play Against Colorado
After a deflating loss to Arizona State in which TCU quarterback Josh Hoover played his worst game of the season, the Horned Frogs weathered the storm early against Colorado, ultimately winning the game 35-21.
The vibes were about as low as they could get early in the second quarter when the Buffaloes took a 14-0 lead over TCU in Fort Worth. When Colorado took its two-score lead with just over six minutes left in the half, the Horned Frogs' three offensive possessions had resulted in a turnover on downs, a missed field goal, and a punt. Things changed for the Horned Frogs' offense on its fourth drive of the game as TCU went 76 yards down the field for a touchdown in 10 plays, and Hoover was the unit's catalyst, throwing for 52 of the 76 yards gained and capping the drive off by running into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown in as many games.
From there, Hoover and the Horned Frog offense did not look back. TCU's defense intercepted Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter on the first play of the following drive, setting Hoover up in excellent field position. Two plays later, he hit wide receiver Eric McAlister for a 23-yard touchdown with a perfect ball down the sideline that could not have been delivered any better, falling right into McAlister's hands.
Hoover finished the game with 275 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, adding 20 yards and another score on the ground, bringing his total production to 295 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with 11 different Horned Frog receivers, finding McAlister for two touchdowns and receiver Joseph Manjack IV and tight end Lafayette Kaiuway for one score apiece.
More important than the stats, Hoover delivered for TCU when it mattered the most. With a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, the junior quarterback mounted a seven-play, 59-yard scoring drive, throwing for 40 yards and the game-clinching touchdown pass to put the Horned Frogs up over the Buffaloes by 14 points.
It is not easy to come back from a two-score lead. TCU absolutely needed it after the meltdown against the Sun Devils a week earlier. This is where having an experienced quarterback like Josh Hoover is a game-changer. He showed up in the fourth quarter against Colorado after struggling in the fourth quarter against Arizona State. That is the kind of improvement that you love to see as a TCU fan.
Josh Hoover's Week Six Grade
For his come-from-behind performance against Colorado, Hoover gets an A for Week Six.