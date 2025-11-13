Horned Frogs Land Top Offensive Lineman From Oklahoma State
TCU’s woes on the offensive line have been well-documented over the past several years. Run blocking has been a consistent issue, and the pass protection has broken down at unfortunate moments. Building up that unit to be a formidable force that matches up with some of the better teams in the Big 12 is a must, and it appears that the Horned Frogs are attempting to do just that.
According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Noah McKinney committed to TCU on Wednesday. McKinney is 247Sports’ top-ranked player in the portal at the moment.
McKinney was at the Frogs’ game against Iowa State last Saturday, and he told TCU Horned Frogs on SI’s JD Andress that he loved his visit, which ultimately led to him committing to come to Fort Worth for next season.
Oklahoma State Transfer Adds Depth to TCU’s Offensive Front
Mike Gundy’s firing on Sept. 23 opened the transfer window for 30 days for any player on Oklahoma State’s roster who wished to depart. McKinney, who transferred in from UNLV prior to 2023 after redshirting his freshman season, entered the portal on Oct. 16.
Despite making his intentions to leave after the season known, he opted to stay on the roster and continue playing for the Cowboys. He’s appeared in six games total this season — including Oklahoma State’s contest at Kansas on Nov. 1, which was after he entered the transfer portal — with the only game he’s missed being the team’s debilitating 42-0 defeat against top-ranked Texas Tech.
It’s Always Good to Add in the Trenches
After the quarterback position, it can be argued that the offensive line is the most important aspect of a team. After all, if a quarterback doesn’t have able bodies in front of him to carry the load and protect him, what use is he anyway?
McKinney’s commitment to the Frogs signals that TCU knows just how imperative it is to build up a capable offensive line. It’s even better that head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive line coach A.J. Ricker were able to land the top-rated interior lineman in the transfer portal.
In the end, McKinney is coming to TCU to help out an offensive line that hasn’t been able to match the production and magic that the 2022 unit was able to provide. If his performance with the Cowboys is to be believed — of Oklahoma State players who have played at least 100 snaps, Pro Football Focus ranks him as the team’s second-best player — then the Frogs will be in good hands.