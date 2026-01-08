With three key pieces exiting the offensive line for TCU heading into 2026, one of Sonny Dykes’ most crucial offseason tasks was shoring up that unit for what many consider an important season for the team. Through the first several days of the transfer portal being open, that’s exactly what Dykes and company have set out to do.

Jaheim Buchanon, an interior offensive lineman from Florida International, has joined the Horned Frogs, becoming TCU’s second offensive line addition after former Oklahoma State guard Noah McKinney. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining.

GOD DID 🙏🏾 I’m ready rite nie https://t.co/adOHw3aUnF — Jaheim Buchanon (@BuchanonJahiem) January 8, 2026

Buchanon was a desirable name in the portal. According to his personal X account, he received an offer from Nebraska on Jan. 7. That offer came a day after he received an offer from TCU. In the end, he chose the Horned Frogs and is certain to be an integral part of the offensive line moving forward.

Buchanon Brings Versatility to TCU’s Front

Lehigh football players Jaheim Buchanon and Tyre Cunningham pose with family on Signing Day, February 1, 2023. Img 3105 | Dustin Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK

In two seasons at FIU, Buchanon has seen it all on the line. He’s made 17 starts at left guard, seven at center, and one at right guard. His work in Miami over the past two years earned him several awards, including being named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024 and the All-CUSA Second Team Offense in 2025.

If one thing has been a certainty throughout Buchanon’s collegiate career, it’s that he’s not going to let the defense get to the quarterback. In two seasons and more than 1,600 career snaps, he’s allowed just two sacks — a statistic that’s certainly one of the main reasons why TCU wanted him in Fort Worth. It’s that kind of protection that the Frogs, who will be losing Coltin Deery, Remington Strickland, and Carson Bruno, desire for their quarterback in 2026. While the offensive line wasn’t necessarily a liability this past season, it did give up 1.8 sacks per game. While not the worst, it’s a number the team hopes to improve.

The Class So Far

Jacob Fields 8 breaks up a pass intended for Reciever Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, the Frogs have landed nine portal additions for 2026. McKinney, quarterback Jaden Craig (Harvard), wide receiver Jeremy Scott (South Alabama), safety Jacob Fields (Louisiana Tech), linebacker Michael Short (Virginia Tech), edge Koron Hayward (Western Kentucky), running back Landon Walker (Colorado School of Mines), and punter John Hoyet Chance (Louisiana Tech) round out the rest of the class.

The transfer portal will close on Jan. 16.

