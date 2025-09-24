How To Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU at Arizona State
TCU finished up its non-conference slate without any blemishes on its record, securing wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU and earning the 24th spot on this week's AP Poll. Things start to get tougher this week, as the Horned Frogs take on Arizona State on Friday night in Tempe, Arizona. The defending Big 12 champions, led by one of the conference's best quarterbacks, Sam Leavitt, are coming off of a dramatic 27-24 road win over Baylor, drilling a field goal as time expired in Waco.
The Frogs took care of business against SMU last week thanks to an explosive air assault led by early Heisman candidate Josh Hoover. Friday night's meeting between TCU and Arizona State will feature two of the Big 12's best quarterbacks. For the first time all season, TCU enters the game as the betting underdog; Las Vegas has the Sun Devils favored by 2.5 points.
TCU at Arizona State - Game Details
Date: Friday, September 26
Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Television: Fox Sports with Tim Brando, Devin Gardner and Josh Sims
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Chris Blake
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Martinez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread.
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be added a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU at Arizona State - Game Notes
Friday night's game will be the first meeting between TCU and Arizona State since 1975. The Sun Devils won that game 33-10. The two schools also played in 1974, and Arizona State won that game as well. The Horned Frogs have never bested Arizona State on the gridiron.
TCU last played in the state of Arizona in the 2022 College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, a game that the Horned Frogs won 51-45.
Excluding the 2020 COVID season, TCU has played on a Friday night in every season since 2013. The Horned Frogs are 7-5 in those games. They are 3-3 in Friday games on the road since 2013.