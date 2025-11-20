How To Watch, Listen & Get Updates - TCU at Houston
TCU is sliding. Vibes in Funky Town are low. The Horned Frogs lost to BYU last weekend. There is no shame in that. BYU is a good football team. But TCU lost 44-13, which was easily the team's biggest defeat of the season. It was ugly. Once upon a time Heisman candidate Josh Hoover threw for just 188 yards and two touchdowns with a completion percentage of 43%. TCU's offense was an extremely poor 1/10 on third downs. TCU's defense gave up 27 first half points and allowed 447 total yards for BYU's offense. I could keep going, but I won't. Just know that it was bad.
This week won't get any easier for TCU. The Horned Frogs have another ranked opponent on deck. The Houston Cougars landed at No. 23 in the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Poll. Houston is 8-2, and its only losses came on the road at Texas Tech and at home against West Virginia. This is not one of those nice and easy bounce-back opportunities that TCU may like to have after suffering back-to-back deflating losses.
TCU at Houston - Game Details
Date: Saturday, November 22
Location: TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas
Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
Television: Fox Sports with Tim Brando, Devin Gardener and Josh Sims
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of fans' opinions on a host of topics at any given moment. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow the game in real-time as fans react. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be updated a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU at Houston - Game Notes
This week (Houston) and last week (BYU) mark the first time that TCU has faced back-to-back ranked opponents on the road since 1982 (#6 SMU, #10 Arkansas)
TCU's last win on the road against a ranked opponent was against Texas in 2022 when TCU beat the #18 Longhorns 17-10.
This season, TCU averages 380 yards per game on the road and averages 446.8 at home. The Horned Frogs' defense allows 369.2 yards per game on the road and 378.2 at home.