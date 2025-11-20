Killer Frogs

How To Watch, Listen & Get Updates - TCU at Houston

Horned Frogs travel to Houston looking to end skid.

Davis Wilson

TCU Football
TCU Football / X: @TCUFootball
In this story:

TCU is sliding. Vibes in Funky Town are low. The Horned Frogs lost to BYU last weekend. There is no shame in that. BYU is a good football team. But TCU lost 44-13, which was easily the team's biggest defeat of the season. It was ugly. Once upon a time Heisman candidate Josh Hoover threw for just 188 yards and two touchdowns with a completion percentage of 43%. TCU's offense was an extremely poor 1/10 on third downs. TCU's defense gave up 27 first half points and allowed 447 total yards for BYU's offense. I could keep going, but I won't. Just know that it was bad.

This week won't get any easier for TCU. The Horned Frogs have another ranked opponent on deck. The Houston Cougars landed at No. 23 in the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Poll. Houston is 8-2, and its only losses came on the road at Texas Tech and at home against West Virginia. This is not one of those nice and easy bounce-back opportunities that TCU may like to have after suffering back-to-back deflating losses.

TCU at Houston - Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 22

Location: TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas

Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports with Tim Brando, Devin Gardener and Josh Sims

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse, and Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez

Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum

This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of fans' opinions on a host of topics at any given moment. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow the game in real-time as fans react. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.

FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be updated a few hours prior to kickoff)

TCU Football
TCU Football / X: @TCUFootball

TCU at Houston - Game Notes

This week (Houston) and last week (BYU) mark the first time that TCU has faced back-to-back ranked opponents on the road since 1982 (#6 SMU, #10 Arkansas)

TCU's last win on the road against a ranked opponent was against Texas in 2022 when TCU beat the #18 Longhorns 17-10.

This season, TCU averages 380 yards per game on the road and averages 446.8 at home. The Horned Frogs' defense allows 369.2 yards per game on the road and 378.2 at home.

feed

Published
Davis Wilson
DAVIS WILSON

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 

Home/Football