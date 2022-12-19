I Was Wrong About TCU Football

"Will I be right about every game result? No, probably not, so feel free to screenshot and send my way after the season. But a 6- or 7-win TCU is inbound in 2022."

Whoops.

Those words were copy/pasted from a July 2022 piece I wrote predicting the entire 2022 TCU football season game-by-game. Off the bat– thanks everyone for being nice to me about this disastrous predictive piece.

TCU exceeded everyone's expectations this year, but maybe none more so than myself.

Who in the world had the incredible foresight to predict a 12-0 regular season for TCU? Our own self-proclaimed "Sports Ignoramus" Tyler Brown. I motion to change his name to "Sports Nostradamus."

No, I didn't lose a bet– I'm here to owe up to doubting this team and giving credit where credit is due.

As the non-TCU grad or student of the group, I hoped to be the outside view that reels back in the rabid fandom each week. A voice of reason, of sorts.

I'll admit that the drubbing of Oklahoma in Week 5 is when I began to see the light. But with preseason prediction losses to Oklahoma State, Kansas State, West Virginia (oops), Texas, and Baylor left on the schedule, I fought for confirmation bias.

I even picked against the Horned Frogs twice more as the season progressed in our weekly staff picks. And was wrong each time.

AP Coach of the Year Sonny Dykes turned this team around quicker than perhaps anyone could have seen coming. Max Duggan wound up in New York City as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and three Horned Frogs were named to the All-America team.

I even called for Duggan to be benched in lieu of Chandler Morris ahead of that Oklahoma game. Luckily, Nate Cross stood on the table for Duggan– reminding everyone that the anti-Duggan narrative wasn't collectively representative of KillerFrogs.

I promise no one is holding me hostage. This is an honest owe-up for those who tuned into my work a few times each week, rolled their eyes, and thought, "Oh brother, this idiot again."

Hand up.

Even if TCU went 10-2 last season, this year would have exceeded expectations. From camp battle to Heisman finalist, Duggan is without doubt or competition this year's most improved player. From coach-less to College Football Playoff bound, TCU is this year's most improved team.

And in just a couple weeks, TCU will be playing in their first semi final game against Michigan.

Despite being a firm skeptic, I was proven wrong 12 weeks in a row. For the sake of all of my colleagues at KillerFrogs, I hope TCU proves me wrong another two times before this year is up.

Boy, have I never been happier to be wrong.

Go Frogs, and I'll try again next year.

