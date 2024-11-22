Keys to the Game: TCU v. Arizona
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off their second bye week of the season, following an emphatic 38-13 win over Oklahoma State that secured bowl eligibility.
The Frogs will play host to the University of Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) as the final home game of the season. The struggling Wildcats are coming off a 27-3 victory over the Houston Cougars, snapping what was a five-game losing streak dating back to Oct. 5.
With the Frogs bowl eligible, TCU still has a mathematical chance to make the Big 12 Championship, however, it does rely on a plethora of outcomes that are well beyond TCU’s control. But with the opportunity still there, the Frogs are expected to put pedal to the metal this weekend against an underwhelming Wildcats team.
Find Jack Bech:
When Jack Bech gets the football, TCU has success. It is that simple.
A true senior for Lafayette, LA, Bech transferred to TCU in 2023 following a two-year stint with the LSU Tigers. He played a much-abbreviated role last season but has had the ultimate breakout campaign that put the nation on watch.
Bech is sixth in the country with 982 receiving yards and is averaging 17.5 yards per catch–the most in the nation for receivers with 50 receptions or more. Just 18 more yards and Bech would become just the fifth player in TCU history with over 1,000 yards.
Josh Doctson achieved the feat in both 2014 and 2015, Quentin Johnston in 2022, Jalen Reagor in 2018, and Reggie Harrell in 2003.
Not to mention Bech has also scored nine touchdowns this season, which is best for eighth in the nation. Lastly, he is just one of three players nationally in the top 10 for receiving yards and touchdown passes.
For these reasons, Bech was rightly named as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing college football’s outstanding receiver at any position.
If the Frogs can get the football to Bech, expect offensive fireworks on Saturday.
Stop Tetairoa McMillan:
By far the largest threat to TCU this weekend will be Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The 21-year-old junior from Waimānalo, HI ranks third in the nation in receiving yards (1,136). With 69 receptions on the season, McMillan averages 16.5 yards per catch, all while having found the end zone seven times.
He will be heavily targeted by quarterback Noah Fifita, whom he played with at Servite High School in Anaheim, CA.
This season, McMillan accounts for 31.8% of Fifita’s completions (69-for-217). Considering McMillan is one of the few threats for Arizona, the Frogs should be given a solid opportunity on Saturday to shut him down.
Ball Security:
One of the biggest reasons for TCU’s offensive success over the last two games has been Josh Hoover and his ability to play mistake-free football. Going back to the start of the season, Hoover did not throw an interception until Sep. 21 against SMU.
Between Sep. 21 and Oct. 26, Hoover threw eight interceptions–two against SMU, Kansas, Houston and Texas Tech.
Over the last two games, at Baylor and against Oklahoma State, Hoover has proven to be turnover–free. If Hoover can continue to protect the football and get the ball into his playmakers’ hands, the Frogs will be set up for tremendous success against the Wildcats.
