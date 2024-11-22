Killer Frogs

Keys to the Game: TCU v. Arizona

Frogs host the Wildcats in final home game of the season

Ian Napetian

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks the field during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, September 28, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks the field during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, September 28, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off their second bye week of the season, following an emphatic 38-13 win over Oklahoma State that secured bowl eligibility.

The Frogs will play host to the University of Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) as the final home game of the season. The struggling Wildcats are coming off a 27-3 victory over the Houston Cougars, snapping what was a five-game losing streak dating back to Oct. 5.

With the Frogs bowl eligible, TCU still has a mathematical chance to make the Big 12 Championship, however, it does rely on a plethora of outcomes that are well beyond TCU’s control. But with the opportunity still there, the Frogs are expected to put pedal to the metal this weekend against an underwhelming Wildcats team.

Find Jack Bech:

When Jack Bech gets the football, TCU has success. It is that simple.

A true senior for Lafayette, LA, Bech transferred to TCU in 2023 following a two-year stint with the LSU Tigers. He played a much-abbreviated role last season but has had the ultimate breakout campaign that put the nation on watch.

Jack Bech (18)
Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bech is sixth in the country with 982 receiving yards and is averaging 17.5 yards per catch–the most in the nation for receivers with 50 receptions or more. Just 18 more yards and Bech would become just the fifth player in TCU history with over 1,000 yards.

Josh Doctson achieved the feat in both 2014 and 2015, Quentin Johnston in 2022, Jalen Reagor in 2018, and Reggie Harrell in 2003.

Not to mention Bech has also scored nine touchdowns this season, which is best for eighth in the nation. Lastly, he is just one of three players nationally in the top 10 for receiving yards and touchdown passes.

For these reasons, Bech was rightly named as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing college football’s outstanding receiver at any position.

If the Frogs can get the football to Bech, expect offensive fireworks on Saturday.

Stop Tetairoa McMillan:

By far the largest threat to TCU this weekend will be Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The 21-year-old junior from Waimānalo, HI ranks third in the nation in receiving yards (1,136). With 69 receptions on the season, McMillan averages 16.5 yards per catch, all while having found the end zone seven times.

Tetairoa McMillan
Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) attempts to catch the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He will be heavily targeted by quarterback Noah Fifita, whom he played with at Servite High School in Anaheim, CA.

This season, McMillan accounts for 31.8% of Fifita’s completions (69-for-217). Considering McMillan is one of the few threats for Arizona, the Frogs should be given a solid opportunity on Saturday to shut him down.

Ball Security:

One of the biggest reasons for TCU’s offensive success over the last two games has been Josh Hoover and his ability to play mistake-free football. Going back to the start of the season, Hoover did not throw an interception until Sep. 21 against SMU.

Between Sep. 21 and Oct. 26, Hoover threw eight interceptions–two against SMU, Kansas, Houston and Texas Tech.

Josh Hoover
Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Over the last two games, at Baylor and against Oklahoma State, Hoover has proven to be turnover–free. If Hoover can continue to protect the football and get the ball into his playmakers’ hands, the Frogs will be set up for tremendous success against the Wildcats.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. 

Published
Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

Home/Football