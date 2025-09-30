Former Frogs Find the End Zone in Week Four
Three former Horned Frogs found the end zone in NFL Week 4, including Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller, and Emari Demercado. Former Frogs continue to take the gridiron all around the league. Stay up to date with Horned Frogs in the NFL here on TCU Horned Frogs on SI.
Quentin Johnston:
Now in his third season, Quentin Johnston continues to grow and become ever so crucial piece in the Los Angeles Chargers offense.
Johnston, who became TCU’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Jalen Reagor, reeled in 1,069 yards for six touchdowns in his final season with the Frogs. His first two seasons with the Chargers have had their ups and downs, but year three is off to a flying start.
He has 22 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Johnston found the endzone on Sunday afternoon when he hauled in a 36-yard pass from Justin Herbert to open the scoring against the New York Giants. During his time at TCU, Johnston excelled at finding open space when one-on-one with defenders. His height and speed are incredibly valuable, and he is now being utilized to his full potential with the Chargers.
Kendre Miller:
It has been an injury-ridden first two seasons for Kendre Miller, but he broke out for his first touchdown of 2025 for the New Orleans Saints. The third-year running back broke three tackles en route to an 18-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills.
In his final season at TCU, Miller was unleashed for 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Miller eclipsed the century mark in seven contests in 2022 and had four multi-touchdown efforts. It marked the first Horned Frogs to have 1,000 rushing yards since Kyle Hicks did so in 2016. He was named First-Team All-Big 12 and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
Now in his third season, Miller is seeing significantly more opportunities in the backfield with the Saints. As long as Miller can stay healthy, he should have a more involved role in the New Orleans offense.
Emari Demercado:
Since going undrafted in 2023, Emari Demercado has made Arizona home. Now in his third year with the Cardinals, Demercado gets to play on a field full of memories from TCU’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Michigan in the 2022 College Football Playoffs.
Demercado rushed for over 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career with the Horned Frogs. On Thursday Night Football, he found the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 20-20 against the Seattle Seahawks.
While his role on the Cardinals has remained quaint through his first two-plus seasons, he will have big shoes to fill after James Connor was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
What’s Next?
A plethora of Horned Frogs will continue to take the gridiron all season long. You can continue getting all your Frogs in the NFL news here on TCU Horned Frogs on SI.