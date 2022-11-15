TCU at Baylor: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs remained in the Top 5 as they are now ranked No. 4 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll and 10-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 10-0 since 2010. They are coming off of another close win over Texas in Austin. The Frogs won 17-10 after a great defensive performance from TCU. This solidified their ticket to the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Both Texas and TCU fought until the very end keeping the game very intense. TCU plays pretty well when College Gameday is hosted at their opponents school.

TCU will remain on the road for to take on Baylor. Baylor is coming off a bad loss against a ranked Kansas State team, where the Bears lost 31-3. After beating Texas, the odds for them going undefeated on the season instantly went up. The question is will TCU be able to continue the momentum and be ready to take care of business against Baylor and move to 11-0, or will Baylor want to dismantle the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff chances, just like TCU did last year to them? The Frogs are set to play the Bears in Waco on Saturday, November 19, at 11:00 A.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given TCU the edge in this matchup, because they are still undefeated and have shown they can almost beat any team in any atmosphere. They will play a Baylor team who has talent, but each has been very inconsistent all season long. The Horned Frogs are also listed higher because they have one of the best offenses in the nation. The Horned Frogs have shown multiple times this year that they don't care about all the talking or what the odds show; they are only focused on their goals and winning. TCU is just two regular season games and one Big 12 playoff game away from being undefeated and possibly receiving a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 56.5 points.

This game should be very exciting for both teams because TCU wants to keep its eyes set on possibly winning the Big 12 and maybe even reaching the College Football Playoffs. As for Baylor, the Big 12 Championship is still technically within their reach and they are trying to make a good bowl game. They are also looking to knock off a Top 5 team. As for TCU, they will look to get started early, be more consistent, and get the offense going again. Baylor will look to be more consistent overall. They will also attempt to slow down this potent Horned Frog offense which has been slower these past few weeks, but has also proven that they can turn it on at any point in the game. Sonny Dykes' new culture at TCU is continuing to flourish. We will have to see if the Carter Boys will keep that culture up and defeat their rivals, the Baylor Bears.

TCU's defense really shined last game and they will hope that the defense will do they same against Baylor and shut them down. TCU will continue to look to Max Duggan, Quentin Johnson, and Kendre Miller as they have been the spark off this offense. Last game the offense aside from Kendre Miller seemed a little off, however they made huge plays, when they needed. I feel like Max Duggan and the TCU offense will get it going again against Baylor, so there should be no reason to worry.

Let's talk about the Horned Frogs defense who really stepped up last game. They held the Longhorns to only 199 yards of total offense. The Frogs also stopped one of the best running backs in college football, Bijan Robinson who only had 29 rushing yards on 14 carries. This was a huge performance by the defense and they definitely deserve a shoutout!

The Carter Boys are continuing stun the nation and perform at a very high level. They will look to take care of business again on the road this weekend. TCU knows their goals and what they want to accomplish. They aren't looking to stop now.

Betting Trends for both teams:

Baylor is 3-2 in their last five games.

Baylor is 3-2 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in two of Baylor's last five games.

The totals have gone OVER in three of Baylor's five last games at home.

Baylor is 6-4 overall.

TCU is 5-0 in their last five games.

TCU is 10-0 overall.

TCU is 3-1 in their last five games against the spread.

TCU is 4-0 in their road games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in one of TCU' last five games.

The pick: TCU -3 Over/Under 56.5 points.

