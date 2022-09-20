TCU Football:  TCU Against BYE Recap

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

After a Week 2 full of surprises and upsets, in which Alabama barely eked out a win over Texas by one point, Baylor Baptists fell in Second Overtime to the Brigham Young Mormons, A & M paid seven figures to be routed at home by Appalachian State, and Notre Dame burned while Marshall played a victorious violin, surely none defied expectation so spectacularly as TCU's easy success against BYE in Week 3.

While fans anxiously waited amidst much speculation as to who BYE was, what their colors were, how well they played, the identity of their mascot, TCU's pride and joy twiddled his thumbs in droll expectation of a mystery team that, alas, never appeared (it goes without saying, if a team fails to arrive on game day, they forfeit the field).

It would seem that the Horned Frogs' reputation as a first-rate powerhouse preceded them, and BYE was having none of it.

What are the implications of BYE's forfeit, and what does it say about TCU's prospects to dominate the Big 12?

I have no idea.

But, I would argue, terrifying a team so thoroughly they can't be bothered to show at the Carter suggests the Horned Frogs may prove a formidable threat indeed.

That being said, one must consider the welfare of those students unfortunate enough to attend an institution that cannot commit to its own appearance at a scheduled athletic competition--particularly a football game.

Current students of BYE may want to consider suing for refunds.

And may we hope BYE alumni can rely on President Biden's student-loan forgiveness program.

*The author by no means desires passive aggressively to oppugn the school spirit of TCU's band, fans, and student body when he points out that while he waited in the heat to represent TCU to the absent BYE team, he was greeted by an empty stadium with only the applause of crickets that lasted twelve hours. There wasn't even beer on tap.

