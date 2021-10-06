TCU releases depth chart for Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

    • October 6, 2021
    TCU releases depth chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech
    TCU releases depth chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

    TCU releases depth chart for Week 6 vs the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a Big 12 conference matchup for TCU on the road in Lubbock.
    TCU releases depth chart for Week 6 vs the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a Big 12 conference matchup for TCU on the road in Lubbock.

    This is a big conference road game for TCU versus Texas Tech. TCU is just trying to find there way back to winning after losing two close games to Texas and SMU. Texas Tech is coming in to the Battle for the Saddle with a 4-1 record. TCU is looking to be efficient on both sides of the ball. This is a good time for TCU to bounce back in conference. There is a lot of issues with play on the field, but if TCU can clean up their errors and with star-studded team they have, there is a chance for a great year still.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE:

    QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

    RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

