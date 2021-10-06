TCU releases depth chart for Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

TCU releases depth chart for Week 6 vs the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a Big 12 conference matchup for TCU on the road in Lubbock.

This is a big conference road game for TCU versus Texas Tech. TCU is just trying to find there way back to winning after losing two close games to Texas and SMU. Texas Tech is coming in to the Battle for the Saddle with a 4-1 record. TCU is looking to be efficient on both sides of the ball. This is a good time for TCU to bounce back in conference. There is a lot of issues with play on the field, but if TCU can clean up their errors and with star-studded team they have, there is a chance for a great year still.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE:

QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman