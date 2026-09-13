TCU Finds Offensive Rhythm, Leads Grambling at the Half

After suffering a defeat in the very first game of the college football season, the TCU Horned Frogs had to wait two long weeks before getting a chance to back onto the field, looking to find an identity early in the year.

With the home opener, the Frogs welcomed in the Grambling Tigers, with a chance to try and find a rhythm, and earn the first win of the 2026 season.

With a hot day and the stands less than sold-out, the students showed up, and after picking up the tempo from a sluggish start, they led Grambling 0-0 at halftime.

First Quarter

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) carries the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frogs, playing their first game in Fort Worth for the 2026 season would get the ball first, and the Frogs would waste no time rebounding on offense from the last time they took the field.

Kari Ashley would be the main target of the drive, proving once again to be a go-to name for the Frogs, as he and Craig would connect for a 37-yard gain to set the Frogs up. Major Everhart would use his speed to get around the edge for a rushing touchdown, putting the first points of the night on the board, and giving the hometown team a 7-0 lead.

Grambling wouldn't wait too long to respond, getting quick gains of 52 and 16 yards to land in the red zone. After a solid goal-line stand, Grambling would attempt a field goal, but Ansel Din-Mbuh would block the try, keeping the shutout intact and marking the field blocked field goal for the Frogs since 2024.

The Frogs would get the ball back and, after driving half the length of the field, be forced to punt, failing to get any explosive plays on that drive. The defense would perform much better on this drive, forcing a punt that would set the offense up in Grambling's half of the field.

Jeremy Payne would look to do Jeremy Payne things and break a 30-plus yard run for a touchdown, but the ball would be punched out at the one-yard line and roll out of the endzone for a touchback and to give Grambling the ball heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense would find a rhythm in the second quarter, scoring on its first two drives, including the first passing touchdown of the year after Craig connected with tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton for a nine-yard score.

Grambling wouldn't go down easy, though, and they would score for the first time with just under four and a half minutes in the half. The touchdown was set up by a 62-yard pass on a blown coverage, and the touchdown was scored with blown coverage again. The secondary struggled plenty on that drive.

The Frogs would respond, however, and Kari Ashley would once again be the catalyst, gaining 32 yards on another reception. The Frogs would get their third rushing touchdown of the night, with this one going to Joe Pitchford for the score to make it 28-0.

The defense would get a stop on the next drive, and the Frogs would run out the clock for the half, and be comfortable taking a 28-7 lead into halftime.

Quick Thoughts

Kari Ashley is a weapon for this offense

Pass protection is better from the offensive line, but sluggish run blocking this time.

Nice to see Craig use his legs.

Defense is struggling without Jamel Johnson in the secondary. Gil Jackson also hasn't been out there the whole time.

Better first half, but still a lot to work on.