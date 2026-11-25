How do you take the focus off another frustrating loss on the gridiron?

Fire the head football coach, of course.

TCU said goodbye to Sonny Dykes on Sunday, Nov. 22, a day after the Horned Frogs lost their sixth game of the season, 38-17 to No. 2 Utah. The announced crowd was 36,906 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. FOX televised the game, which started about 25 minutes late after a downpour and lightning.

Utah was favored by at least seven points. Midnite Madness had predicted a 31-13 Utah victory.

TCU dropped to 5-6 overall, 3-5 in the Big 12. Utah improved to 11-0, 8-0 in the Big 12. The Utes, who are the lone undefeated major college football team in the country, have earned a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. (Central) kickoff on Friday, December 4, in AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

TCU closes the regular season against No. 11 Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Day at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock. Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Frogs must upset Tech to reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season. With a win over TCU, Tech will qualify to challenge Utah in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game.

Andy Avalos will lead the Frogs as interim head coach in Lubbock. TCU’s defensive coordinator since 2024, Avalos coached Boise State from 2021 to 2023.

Texas Tech is an early 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook (betting lines may vary by sportsbook and are subject to change before kickoff).

Midnite Madness predicts a 28-14 Tech win.

Why the Timing of Sonny Dykes’ Firing Made Sense

Many TCU football fans and donors have been clamoring for quite a while for the dismissal of Dykes, but to some it came as a surprise that Dykes was fired before the conclusion of the season.

The timing made sense to me. Mike Buddie made the change after the Utah loss, and he didn’t risk having to make the same call after a possible Thanksgiving upset of Texas Tech.

The timing also gave TCU a head start on its search before the regular season ended. Baylor, another Big 12 program looking for a head coach, was already in the market.

Dykes’ departure is the latest recent leadership change at TCU.

Former Chancellor Daniel Pullin resigned on October 22 after 17 months on the job. He was replaced by Victor Boschini, Jr., who was TCU’s chancellor from 2003 to 2025, before retiring.

Buddie has been at TCU since early 2025. He replaced Jeremiah Donati, who hired Dykes prior to the 2022 college football season. Buddie had been the athletic director at Army for the previous five years, and in the same job at Furman for the prior five years. Donati left Fort Worth for the athletic director’s job at the University of South Carolina.

Sonny Dykes lifts the trophy after TCU beat Michigan 51–45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

Sonny Dykes’ TCU Tenure and the 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dykes arrived with great fanfare at TCU in late 2021 from Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he had been the head football coach since 2018. He and his family were flown on a helicopter into Amon G. Carter Stadium for the press conference that was staged to announce his hiring.

Dykes succeeded the revered Gary Patterson, who is the winningest head football coach in TCU history and who has a statue in TCU’s athletic complex. Dykes had worked as an offensive analyst under Patterson in 2017.

Dykes’ tenure at TCU is most remembered for his first season. In 2022, he took a TCU team coming off a losing season and led it to a 12-0 overall record (9-0 in the Big 12). Despite an excruciating 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship Game, the Frogs were selected for the four-team College Football Playoff (CFP), along with Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

In one of the most exciting and consequential games in TCU football history, the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan 51-45 in a CFP semifinal game on December 31, 2022, in the Fiesta Bowl, in Glendale, Arizona. TCU followed up that victory with an unfortunate 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national championship game on January 9, 2023. The Bulldogs’ victory set records for the most points scored in a title game and for the largest margin of victory in any bowl game.

The beatdown of TCU in the national championship game soured many Horned Frogs fans on Dykes, despite him leading the Frogs to unprecedented heights.

A 5-7 overall record in 2023 further disillusioned fans, but Dykes rebounded with back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2024 and 2025, including wins in the New Mexico Bowl and the Alamo Bowl, respectively. Those seasons earned him a contract extension from Buddie this past April.

A lackluster, under-performing 2026 season that likely will result in another 5-7 season, highlighted by the Frogs being 1–5 in one-score games, proved to be too much for Buddie to ignore, so Dykes was fired as a head coach for the second time in his coaching career.

Fan frustration was visible. During recent home games, some fans booed, wore sacks over their heads or held up “Fire Sonny” signs. TCU’s announced attendance averaged 37,849 this season.

Dykes finished 41-23 overall and 26-19 in Big 12 play at TCU. After the 2022 season, his teams went 28-21 overall and 17-18 in conference play.

During his time with the Frogs, Dykes led TCU to a No. 2 national ranking following the 2022 season and a ranking in the top 25 following the 2025 season.

In addition to his employment, Dykes and his wife Kate had a very personal connection with TCU. In August 2024, TCU announced that the couple had donated $1 million to TCU Athletics.

The gift honored former TCU offensive lineman and Dykes colleague Jamal Powell through the naming of the weight room in the Mike and Brenda Harrison Football Performance Center. It also established an endowment honoring Shirley Enis, the late wife of TCU Trustee Hunter Enis, to support women’s athletics.

In addition to TCU and SMU, Dykes, who is the youngest son of the late former Texas Tech head football coach Spike Dykes, has been the head football coach at Louisiana Tech (2010-12) and the University of California (2013-16). He was fired at Cal after four seasons. Dykes has an overall 107-81 record in 16 seasons as a head coach.

According to published reports, TCU will owe Dykes more than a $20-million buyout. There also will be buyouts associated with other members of the staff who are not retained and there will be expenses involved with onboarding the new head coach and staff members.

TCU athletic director Mike Buddie and Chancellor Emeritus Victor Boschini Jr. walk along the sideline before TCU played Arizona in Tucson on Nov. 6, 2026. | KillerFrogs.com

What Mike Buddie Said About the Coaching Change

"While Sonny's tenure began with the incredible achievement of winning the 2022 Fiesta Bowl and advancing to the national championship game, the proceeding years have seen our program slide further away from that mountain top than can be accepted," said Buddie. “Sonny and his family have been wonderful representatives of TCU and love Fort Worth, and we are thankful for the great memories his program created over the past five seasons, highlighted by that incredible run to the national championship game in the 2022 season.

“These are never easy decisions, but it is the right decision as we position our program for success in the 24-team College Football Playoff era. TCU’s investment in football has led to dramatic growth of our university and city in the past 20 years, and we cannot allow that investment to fall short of its due return, especially at such a pivotal time of change in college sports. We expect to compete for Big 12 championships, to be a central figure in the College Football Playoff conversation, and our continued investment and growth potential reflects that.

“The University’s commitment to leveraging athletic success to elevate the institution's mission is unquestioned, and we will have access to a wide candidate pool thanks to our incredible facilities, ability to fund championship-level rosters, and our location in a deeply fertile recruiting territory,” continued Buddie. “We have a lot to accomplish and announce before kicking off the 2027 season, and our team is already hard at work planning for what’s next.”

How No. 2 Utah Pulled Away From TCU

The Utah loss began with a downpour and lightning that held up kickoff by about 25 minutes. The weather didn’t deter the Utes. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 17-0 at the half, resulting in an exodus of wet and disgusted TCU fans from Amon G. Carter Stadium.

But through the third quarter and into the early part of the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs rewarded their remaining fans by scoring 17 unanswered points and tying the Utes.

However, there would be no further celebrating by the TCU faithful. Utah responded with 21 unanswered points to remain undefeated, ranked second in the country and become the first team to qualify for the 2026 Edward Jones Big 12 Conference Championship Game.

TCU was forced to go against the high-powered Utes with second-string Adam Schobel starting at quarterback because of an ankle injury to Jaden Craig, a fifth-year transfer from Harvard who had started at quarterback in the Frogs’ previous 10 games.

This was Schobel’s first career start and his fourth-ever appearance in a game as a Horned Frog. Schobel is a former four-star recruit and a TCU legacy. Three members of Schobel’s family previously played for TCU, including his father, Matt.

Meanwhile, Utah was led by their dynamic quarterback, Devon Dampier, a senior transfer from the University of New Mexico, who is an All-Big 12 and Heisman Trophy candidate.

Dampier and his supporting cast were too much for Schobel and the Frogs to overcome.

TCU fell to 4-6 overall against Utah. The Frogs had won their last three games against the Utes. The most recent game between the two teams had been a 13-7 TCU victory over Utah in Salt Lake City on October 19, 2024, which was Utah’s first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

This was Utah’s first visit to Fort Worth since TCU blasted the Utes, 55-28, on November 14, 2009.

This was the second time this season TCU had hosted a top-10 team. The Frogs lost to then-No. 9 BYU 17-10 on October 3 in Fort Worth.

The Utes were the highest-ranked team to play at Amon G. Carter Stadium since No. 2 Texas played TCU in Fort Worth on November 14, 1970.

Sonny Dykes on Adam Schobel’s First Start

In his final postgame conference as TCU’s head football coach, Dykes commended Schobel’s performance in his first career start.

“I thought he (Schobel) did a tremendous job of battling and playing hard,” Dykes said. “To have your first against the No. 2 team in the country, I thought he handled himself really well.

“He showed a little bit of inexperience at times, but the game did not seem too big for him. He kept his confidence. He kept his poise. He had some big carries and converted some third downs. An impressive first start.

“I am proud of the effort of all of the guys. Our guys battled their tails off. We were down 17-0, but we were able to get back in the game.”

Kyle Whittingham on Utah’s Win

“Nothing seems to be easy in college football, and this was another game where back and forth went the momentum,” said Utah head football coach Morgan Scalley. “I’m really proud of our guys in the way they finished. They have so much fight in them.

“Give credit to TCU. A really stout defense. An active defense. We knew that going into the game. To have to play with your backup quarterback, they did a heck of a job with their game plan. The turnover battle is big-time in these games and we won it 2-0.”

Big 12 Week 12 Results and Standings

Friday, November 20

Iowa State 17 at UCF 48

Saturday, November 21

BYU 31 at Kansas 29 (three overtimes)

Colorado 28 at Cincinnati 35

Houston 34 at West Virginia 31

Texas Tech 20 at Baylor 10

Arizona 35 at Kansas State 28 (overtime)

Oklahoma State 30 at Arizona State 27 (overtime)

Utah leads the Big 12 at 8-0 and has earned one of the two places in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game. Texas Tech is second at 7-1.

TCU, Cincinnati and Iowa State are tied at 3-5 in conference play, above West Virginia, Colorado and Kansas, which are tied at 2-6. Kansas State is in last place at 1-7.

College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 12

The November 24 CFP rankings include five Big 12 teams: No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 16 Arizona and No. 18 Houston.

In the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, Utah is second, Texas Tech 9th, BYU 11th, Arizona 16th and Houston 17th.

Oklahoma State is among the teams receiving votes in both of the polls.

TCU running back Jeremy Payne cradles the football near the goal line during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

Adam Schobel and Jeremy Payne Spark TCU’s Comeback

Being shut out in the first half put its scoring streak in jeopardy, but TCU’s 17-point, second-half scoring spree meant the Horned Frogs have scored in 432 consecutive games, the second-longest scoring streak in NCAA history. The Frogs were last shutout on November 16, 1991, against Texas.

This was the seventh time this season TCU’s offense has scored 20 points or less. The Horned Frogs have scored more than 22 points against a Power Four opponent only once this season, in a 29-28 loss at Arizona on November 6. The Horned Frogs ended the game with Utah tied with the University of Oklahoma at 102nd in the nation in scoring per game average (22.8 points).

TCU was limited by Utah to 259 yards of total offense: 153 rushing yards and 106 passing yards.

The highly touted but highly inexperienced Schobel completed 15-of-31 passes for 106 yards. He threw two interceptions, was sacked four times and fumbled once, but he recovered the football. He had 30 net rushing yards on 12 carries.

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Previously this season, Schobel had played sparingly. He came into the Utah game with just one passing attempt and 11 yards on four carries.

Junior running back Jeremy Payne led TCU’s rushing attack against the Utes. He had 108 net rushing yards on 12 carries. This was the second time this year a TCU runner had over 100 yards in a game, with both instances coming from Payne.

Payne scored TCU’s two touchdowns against Utah, both of them coming on the ground. In the third quarter, he had touchdown runs of 43 and eight yards. Payne became the second Frog this season to have two or more rushing touchdowns in a game, joining Craig, who had two rushing touchdowns in the Frogs’ 29-28 loss to Arizona on November 6. Payne’s 43-yard touchdown run is TCU’s longest rushing touchdown of the season.

“Our guys ran the ball well in the second half,” said Dykes, mere hours before he was fired. “Jeremy ran it well. I thought we blocked pretty well up front. Adam had some big carries and converted some third downs. We obviously did a better job of running in the third and fourth quarters than in the first half. Once we were able to run the ball, it gave us some opportunities in the passing game.”

Fifth-year wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who is a transfer from Idaho, was TCU’s leading receiver against the Utes. He caught five passes for 55 yards. He had a long reception of 28 yards.

TCU junior wide receiver Jeremy Scott, who is a transfer from South Alabama, caught two passes for 16 yards. Senior tight end Kari Ashley, who is a transfer from Navarro, caught four passes for 13 yards.

Utah’s defense was led by junior linebacker Elijah Elliss, who had two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. Fifth-year safety Rabbit Evans, who is a transfer from Blinn College, had seven tackles. Junior defensive end Kash Dillon and Johnathan Hall each had a sack.

Junior safety Jackson Bennee had the Utes’ two interceptions, which he returned for a total of 99 yards. His performance, which was the first two-interception game of his career, earned him the Big 12’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week honor.

TCU defensive tackle Tristan Johnson celebrates a stop during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

TCU’s Defense Gives Way in the Fourth Quarter

TCU’s defense coming into the game with Utah was first in the Big 12 in scoring defense and 12th nationally (15.2 points per game). After allowing Utah to score 38 points, the Frogs remained first in the Big 12, but slipped to 16th in the nation (17.27 points per game).

The Horned Frogs held the high-scoring Utes to 17 points through three quarters, giving TCU the opportunity to tie the game at 17 early in the third quarter. But then the Frogs’ defense collapsed, allowing Utah to score the game’s final 21 points, with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

With 5:46 remaining in the game, Utah scored a touchdown on a two-yard run. With 2:59 remaining, the Utes scored a touchdown on an 85-yard pass play. Utah’s final touchdown came on a Dampier 10-yard run with 1:53 left in the game. It was Dampier’s second touchdown run of the game. Dampier, who is a senior and a transfer from the University of New Mexico, has scored multiple touchdowns in 19 straight games, which is the third longest streak in Big 12 history.

“You have to give Utah credit. Once we tied it up, they put together a long drive, aided by a couple of penalties that hurt us,” said Dykes. “At that point, I think we (the defense) were a little bit worn out, quite frankly. On their next drive, we stopped them on first and second down, then they hit the big play on third down, which was the back-breaker at that point. And then we throw a pick and it got out of hand there at the end.”

Utah had 421 yards of total offense: 143 yards on the ground and 278 passing yards.

Dampier completed 18-of-28 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Utes’ leading rusher, with 62 net yards on 21 carriers. He had rushing touchdowns of four and 10 yards. He was not intercepted.

For his performance against the Horned Frogs, Dampier was named the Big 12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

The Utes’ quarterback is now tied for the FBS lead in total touchdowns this season and he became the first Big 12 player to post three consecutive games with two passing and two rushing touchdowns.

Dampier was sacked four times by the Frogs. This was the second straight game that TCU’s defense had recorded at least four sacks.

Utah’s leading receiver in its win was senior wide receiver Larry Simmons, who is a transfer from Southern Mississippi. He had three receptions for 114 yards, including the Utes’ 85-yard touchdown through the air.

Utah sophomore running back Daniel Bray had 57 rushing yards on 14 carries.

For the third straight game, TCU senior linebacker Hudson Hooper led TCU’s defense. He had with nine tackles, including one sack. Sophomore safety Julius Simms had a career high seven tackles. Senior safety Jordan Lester, junior safety Kaden McFadden and senior defensive tackle Kelten Mickell, who is a transfer from Jones College, each had a sack.

TCU’s Special Teams in the Utah Loss

TCU’s final points in the game came via a 32-yard field goal from junior kicker Kyle Lemmermann in the fourth quarter. It was Lemmermann’s fourth field goal in six attempts this season.

Junior punter John Hoyet Chance, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, averaged 58.9 yards per punt against Utah, the highest average by a TCU punter since 2001. His 81-yarder in the second quarter was the fourth-longest in the country this season and the fourth-longest in school history. It was TCU’s longest since Jim Fauver booted an 82-yarder against Kansas in 1964.

Andy Avalos speaks ahead of his first game as TCU’s interim head coach, a Thanksgiving night matchup at Texas Tech. | TCU FOOTBALL

TCU vs. Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Night

If what was served to us on Saturday, November 21, was a Thanksgiving appetizer, we may want to skip the main course this Thursday, on Thanksgiving Day.

TCU vs. Texas Tech kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Five days after the Utah loss, the Frogs head to Lubbock with an interim head coach and Adam Schobel in line for his second career start.

The Frogs need a win to reach bowl eligibility for a third straight season. A Texas Tech win sends the Red Raiders to the Big 12 Championship Game against Utah.

Avalos will be the Frogs’ interim head football coach against the Red Raiders.

“I just want to start off by first saying thank you to Coach Dykes and his family, not only for allowing us to come here, work for this institution, to be a part of this program and live in this city (Fort Worth),” Avalos said. “It’s been unbelievable for our family, and the rest of the staff feels the same way. That being said, I think the biggest thing is we finish it the right way.

“My primary focus is the players right now. The lord only knows the cards, and I love being here. It’s been an unbelievable opportunity to be around this university, being in this city.”

TCU has a 31-33-3 record against Texas Tech, spanning Big 12 games, games when both teams were in the Southwest Conference (SWC) and two games, in 2004 and 2006, when Tech was in the Big 12 and TCU was in Conference USA and the Mountain West Conference, respectively.

The first game between the rivals was played on Oct. 30, 1926. TCU won 28-16. The Frogs also won the most recent meeting, 35-34 on Oct. 26, 2024, in Fort Worth. TCU has won five of the last six and seven of the last 10, and no Frogs fan needs reminding about the 82-27 win in 2014 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas Tech is coming off a 20-10 win over Baylor, in Waco, on Saturday, November 21. This season, the Red Raiders also have beaten: Abilene Christian, 33-10; Oregon State 35-24; Houston 28-26; Sam Houston, 49-14; Colorado, 29-7; Arizona, 34-26; West Virginia, 53-48; and Oklahoma State, 52-27. Tech lost to Cincinnati, 37-24.

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Tenure

Joey McGuire is in his fifth season as Texas Tech’s head football coach. The 17th head coach in program history, McGuire last season led the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history. Texas Tech is a combined 45-19 during McGuire’s tenure as head coach.

Prior to joining Texas Tech in 2022, McGuire was on Baylor’s football coaching staff from 2017 to 2021. Prior to Baylor, he coached Texas high school football, at Crowley and then Cedar Hill.

Texas Tech’s Offense

Texas Tech’s offense is averaging:

37.27 points per game

444.4 total yards per game

231.9 passing yards per game

212.5 rushing yards pe game

The Red Raiders have scored 24 touchdowns on the ground and 20 touchdowns through the air. Texas Tech quarterbacks have thrown nine interceptions and been sacked 19 times.

Fifth-year quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is a transfer from Florida State, has led the Red Raiders to four straight wins since taking over the starting job. He has completed 54-of-95 passes. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He has a long completion of 80 yards. He has rushed for 414 yards and three touchdowns on 86 carries.

Junior quarterback Will Hammond has completed 140-of-206 passes. He has thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He has a long completion of 64 yards. He has rushed 40 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who is a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh, is Tech’s leading receiver. He has caught 44 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He has a long reception of 45 yards.

Fifth-year tight end Terrance Carter, Jr., who is a transfer from Louisiana, has 30 receptions for 318 yards. He has caught five touchdown passes. He has a long reception of 30 yards. Junior wide receiver Micah Hudson has caught 17 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown. He has a long reception of 80 yards.

Junior wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, who is a transfer from Auburn, has four touchdown receptions and a long reception of 64 yards. Fifth-year wide receiver Coy Eakin has three touchdown catches and a long reception of 32 yards.

The Red Raiders’ ground game is led by junior running back J’koby Williams, who has 1,195 rushing yards on 159 carries. He has nine rushing touchdowns and a long run of 75 yards. He is averaging 108.6 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Cameron Dickey has rushed 83 times for 317 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Quinten Joyner, who is a transfer from USC, has 256 yards on 63 carries. He has scored four rushing touchdowns.

Texas Tech’s Defense

Texas Tech’s defense is allowing:

23.09 points per game

395.7 total yards per game

112.5 rushing yards per game

283.3 passing yards per game

Texas Tech’s opponents have scored 10 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdowns through the air. Tech’s defense has registered 73 tackles-for-loss and 36 sacks and intercepted 15 passes.

Senior linebacker Austin Romaine is the Red Raiders’ leader on defense. The transfer from Kansas State has made 95 tackles, including 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He also has intercepted two passes.

Fifth-year linebacker Ben Roberts has made 89 tackles, including nine tackle-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He has intercepted two passes and forced three fumbles. Senior linebacker John Curry has made 50 tackles, including 5.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. He also has intercepted four passes.

Fifth-year defensive lineman A.J. Holmes, Jr., who is a transfer from the University of Houston, has been credited with 12 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks and seven quarterback-hurries. Fifth-year defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba, who is a transfer from Wake Forest, has 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks. Fifth-year linebacker Trey White, who is a transfer from San Diego State, has been credited with seven tackles-for-loss and six sacks. Freshman linebacker LaDamion Guyton has five tackles-for-loss and five sacks.

Texas Tech’s Special Teams

Senior punter Will Karoll, who is a transfer from UCLA, has punted 44 times for an average of 44.64 yards per punt. He has a long punt of 67 yards. He has not had a punt blocked.

Fifth-year kicker Stone Harrington, who handles kickoffs and field goals, has converted 21-of-25 field goal attempts. He has a long field goal of 54 yards. He has not had a field goal attempt blocked.

TCU coaches Sonny Dykes and Andy Avalos stand together on the sideline during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

What Comes Next in the TCU Coaching Search

TCU’s football program is in turmoil. Any time there is a change involving the head football coach, whether he is fired or leaves voluntarily, there is turmoil. Uncertainty. Chaos. A wide range of emotions. And many effects, on many people. Life-altering, in many instances.

“Coach Dykes was able to get in front of the players and share his thoughts and feelings on Sunday,” said Buddie. “There were some tears and hugs. It’s a time to embrace and support the players and the 40 staff members, who work really hard, really long hours.”

"Football took a back seat yesterday," Avalos said on Monday, November 23, the day after Dykes was fired. "There's times in life when football needs to take the back seat and it did, and to take care of each other in the building. And, frankly, dust ourselves off a little bit, and then let's go."

Unless TCU upsets Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Day and qualifies for a bowl game, the Frogs’ 2026 season will end on Thursday and full attention will be given to identifying and hiring the Horned Frogs’ next head football coach.

TCU will be hiring its 32nd head coach in its football history, which dates to 1896. It will be the first head football coaching hire for Buddie at TCU, and probably the most important hire in his athletics administration career.

The next head coach will be the Frogs’ third head coach since the 2021 season, preceded by Dykes and Patterson. Despite that turnover, the next head football coach will inherit an elite program. Since 2002, TCU is 14th nationally in winning percentage (.692), with 12 seasons of 10 or more wins.

“TCU has a storied history of fighting for everything we've gotten,” said Buddie. “We fought to get into the Sun Bowl in 1998. We fought to get back to the Power 4 level. We fought to build a stadium and secure the resources necessary to compete at the highest levels of college football. Our next coach will build on the work of everyone who came before and bring TCU back into the national conversation. We've been there. I see no reason to expect less.

“We will identify the best leader for TCU, one who puts us on a path to achieving our stated goals: Big 12 Conference championships, Playoff contention, and developing student-athletes who graduate and stay connected to TCU for life. These goals are ambitious, and we will hire a head coach who is undaunted by that challenge, and who will rally our fan base behind that challenge, and put a team on the field that our alumni, fans, students and community will be excited to support.”

Buddie provided no timeline for the hiring of TCU’s next head football coach, but he pointed out that national signing day and the opening of the transfer portal are key upcoming milestones for the 2027 football season.

Buddie naturally gave no indication as to whom he may be considering for the position, although he said that if Avalos was interested in the position, he probably would be interviewed.

The TCU coaching search has already produced plenty of names. Here are some of the possibilities that have come up in public discussion.

Lincoln Riley, USC head coach

Jeff Traylor, UTSA head coach

Mike Norvell, former Florida State head coach

Kliff Kingsbury, Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach, former head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and former Texas Tech head coach

Chad Morris, Clemson offensive coordinator

Scott Frost, UCF head coach

Dana Holgorsen, former Nebraska offensive coordinator and former head coach at Houston and West Virginia

GJ Kinne, Texas State head coach

Manny Diaz, Duke head coach

Blake Baker, LSU defensive coordinator

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech head coach and former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at TCU

Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach

Wilie Fritz, Houston head coach

Tre Lamb, Tulsa head coach

Jeff Monken, Army head coach

Shannon Dawson, Miami offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson, Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant

Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic head coach

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan head coach

Ra’Shaad Samples, Oregon assistant head coach and a former TCU football assistant

Josh McCown, Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach

Davis Webb, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator

Spencer Danielson, Boise State head coach

Tim Polasek, North Dakota State head coach

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty head coach

Eric Morris, Oklahoma State head coach

Curtis Modkins, Minnesota Vikings running backs coach and run game coordinator, who played and coached at TCU

Who is your choice? Keep the conversation going on the KillerFrogs fan forum and follow KillerFrogs on X .

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