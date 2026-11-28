We’ve had a thread called “Start Schobel” thread on the KillerFrogs forum. After Thanksgiving, we finally had two games to talk about. And yes, I went back through the box scores.

Here’s the part I kept coming back to. TCU lost five of its first 10 games, all by eight points or fewer. Then came two 21-point losses in five days, both with Adam Schobel making his first college starts. One game was tied in the fourth quarter. The other got away from the Frogs before halftime. If all you saw were the final scores, you missed most of the story.

So let’s look at the quarterback numbers three ways. How did Jaden Craig and Schobel do in their first two TCU starts, their first two Big 12 starts and their two games against ranked opponents?

What Craig and Schobel had done before this season

Craig had already made 24 college starts when he got to Fort Worth. Three came at Harvard in 2023. He started all 10 games in 2024 and threw for 2,430 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions. In 2025, he started 11 games and set Harvard single-season records with 208 completions, 2,869 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. He left with Harvard’s career records for passing yards (6,074) and touchdown passes (52). See Craig’s TCU roster bio.

Schobel didn’t play in a game for TCU in 2025. The last time he’d been a starter was in 2024 at Columbus High School, where he led the Cardinals to their first state championship. He went 15-for-21 for 261 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 48–14 win over Malakoff. He’d attempted one pass all season before an ankle injury sidelined Craig and Schobel got the start against No. 2 Utah. Read more about Schobel’s path from Columbus to TCU.

How their first starts compare

Craig opened with 175 passing yards against North Carolina in Dublin, then threw for 391 and four touchdowns against Grambling State. His Big 12 opener came at UCF, where he threw for 310 yards without a touchdown. He followed that with 187 yards and a touchdown against BYU. Schobel’s two starts count in all three rows below. Utah and Texas Tech were his first college starts, his first Big 12 starts and his two starts against ranked teams.

TCU QB1 and QB2 comparison, 2026 | KillerFrogs.com

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Utah

Texas

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Tennessee

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Miami (FL)

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UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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Craig completed 69.7% of his passes against ranked teams to Schobel’s 57.4%. He threw for 95 more yards on two fewer attempts. Schobel threw three touchdown passes to Craig’s two, and both threw two interceptions. Craig also ran for two touchdowns at Arizona, where he accounted for three of TCU’s four scores in a one-point loss.

How TCU’s only two multi-score losses got away

Utah got its first 10 points on two short fields. Jackson Bennee returned Schobel’s first interception 65 yards to the TCU 14, setting up a field goal. Then Creed Whittemore returned a punt 51 yards to the TCU 19, and Utah scored three plays later.

And the Frogs still tied it. Jeremy Payne ran for two touchdowns after halftime, and Kyle Lemmermann made it 17–17 with 9:26 to go. Utah drove 75 yards for a touchdown. TCU went three-and-out. Then Utah went 91 yards in three plays. By the time Bennee picked off Schobel again, the Utes were up 31–17. They cashed in that second interception for a touchdown, bringing their total off turnovers to 10 points. Revisit the Utah game thread in From the Forum. See the Utah drive chart.

In Lubbock, special teams helped the Frogs get on the board first. Sam Haley recovered Kenny Johnson’s muffed punt at the Tech 33, setting up a Lemmermann field goal. Schobel found Ed Small for his first career touchdown pass to make it 10–0. Tech got a field goal of its own, then recovered Schobel’s fumble on a sack at its own 40 and kicked a 39-yarder to cut the lead to 10–6.

Here’s where it went sideways. TCU punted, and Tech drove 85 yards to take the lead with 2:08 left in the half. Payne fumbled on TCU’s next offensive snap, and Tech threw a touchdown pass from the TCU 21 on the very next play. That made it 10 points off the two fumbles. Then Malcolm Simmons returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown. In 75 seconds, a 10–6 TCU lead became a 27–10 halftime deficit. Schobel threw two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after Tech went up 48–13. Read our Texas Tech takeaways.

Where drops hurt against Utah

Our Utah report card flagged multiple drops. The play I keep coming back to was third-and-2 with 4:59 left and TCU down seven. The pass intended for Small fell incomplete, the Frogs punted and Utah went 91 yards. Earlier, Small had caught a potential go-ahead touchdown that came back on an ineligible-downfield penalty. The official play-by-play records incompletions, and we don’t have a verified drop count for both games. Read the Utah report card.

Craig was the steadier passer in these four games. With Schobel, I keep coming back to how much changed from start one to start two. He went from completing less than half his passes against Utah to nearly 65% at Tech. The touchdown to Small that put TCU up 10–0 is the one I’d go back and watch. So here’s what I’m taking back to the forum. What would you need to see from Schobel over a full offseason to feel good about handing him the offense?

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